ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler, Bill Bates
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPzbt_0i4hJuAu00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 7:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Pine Street.

According to deputies, a young child gained access to a gun, resulting in the accidental shooting of the child’s mother.

The coroner’s office identified the mother as Cora Lyn Bush, 33, who died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following the shooting.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation remains active.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a correction to the spelling of the victim’s name.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
truecrimedaily

3-year-old child reportedly finds gun and fatally shoots mother

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy accused of threatening to shoot crash victims and firing shot gun

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy in a South Carolina county is facing multiple serious charges and a state investigation following a crash on Wednesday. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 44-year-old Jason Erwin, a deputy with the McCormick County Sheriff's Office, has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of misconduct by a public officer.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Spartanburg Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver who crashed ATV in Greenwood Co.

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after crashing ATV in Greenwood County early Thursday morning. Troopers said at 5:35 a.m. the driver was heading south on Cochran Road in Ware Shoals when they crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the road, and hit several trees.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy