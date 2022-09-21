ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Moore: I'm rooting for Phoenix Suns' Robert Sarver to find redemption, forgiveness

By Greg Moore, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
I’m rooting for Robert Sarver.

The majority owner of the Suns and Mercury franchises is looking to sell in the face of backlash from racist and sexist comments confirmed at the conclusion of a recent NBA investigation.

“Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together — and strengthened the Phoenix area — through the unifying power of professional men’s and women’s basketball,” Sarver said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reason, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

I’ve said all along that Sarver should be compelled to sell the team. His diversity record might be strong with front-office hires and uncommon support for his WNBA franchise, but there’s no room for racism or sexism in mainstream society, corporate America or leagues that rely on African Americans and women as much as the NBA and WNBA.

It looked like he was going to get off easy with a $10 million fine and a one-year suspension issued last week by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The fine won’t mean much to a businessman whose franchise is worth about $1.8 billion. And the suspension would have kept Sarver from meddling in the basketball operations. (His reputation for being difficult to work with is legendary in NBA circles.)

But public pressure from current players, including Draymond Green, LeBron James and Chris Paul, and the business community — PayPay, a team sponsor has threatened to drop its affiliation — seems to have worked.

Sarver has hit rock bottom, professionally.

He grew up in Tucson, rooting for the Suns. He started a bank, ran it well and bought his favorite team. The team tanked. He apologized for getting in the way. He hired good basketball people and learned to be less involved. He became besties with Larry Fitzgerald. The team started winning … and now this.

It’s hard to imagine a lower moment.

Maybe this sets the stage for an amazing comeback?

Maybe Sarver goes out of his way to find an ownership group led by an African American? Maybe Charles Barkley? (While we’re at it, maybe Charles, Shaq, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson can pull a little petty cash or tap the rainy-day fund to buy the team?)

But look at what Sarver said. “As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness.”

He said later, “I will continue to work on becoming a better person and continuing to support the community in meaningful ways.”

The cynical view is that no one knew anything about his faith until he got into trouble.

Another view, my view, is that if his actions match his words then he can find redemption. I’d like to think that as a member of the media, I’ll be able to help by writing about the things he does to earn back the trust of the public.

If his intentions are pure, he’ll be an example for everyone who finds themselves defined by their worst moments.

It won’t be easy. It’ll take donations, volunteer work, pro bono work, leveraging his connections to uplift organizations that fight the effects of racism and sexism. Mostly, it will take consistency. Will he do this work when no one is watching? When the cameras are off?

But if he’s committed, and if that commitment lasts, he can restore his reputation.

Who knows? Maybe he could find his way back into the NBA, perhaps by leading a push for expansion and buying into a franchise in Las Vegas?

Maybe he could even buy back the Suns one day? Or even be a part of a championship parade in Phoenix? (Hey, we can dream, right?)

I’ve said Sarver isn’t fit to own and operate an NBA franchise, and I stand by that.

But just because he’s not fit to run a team today, doesn’t mean he’ll never be able to do so. As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness, to borrow from Sarver.

His setback could be an opportunity for a comeback, and what could be more inspirational?

I’m rooting for him.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @SayingMoore.

There's plenty Moore where this came from. Subscribe for videos, columns, opinions and analysis from The Arizona Republic’s award-winning sports team.

