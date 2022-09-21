ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Independent

Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogAfter damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth...
SOCCER
The Independent

Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?

England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Southgate will be relying on squad...
UEFA
The Independent

Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.TennisRoger Federer’s career ended.If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him!Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022Mirka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tl3kNX29DD— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 24, 2022Roger and out. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/eHAoJRQNU6— judy...
TENNIS
Jill Scott
Steph Houghton
Sarina Wiegman
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
UEFA
BBC

'﻿Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role

West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. T﻿he 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
SOCCER
#England#Uk#Lionesses#Wembley
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
SkySports

Harry Brook: England batter must be in T20 World Cup XI, says Nasser Hussain

Harry Brook's brilliant performances against Pakistan mean he is "nailed on" to play England's opening game at the T20 World Cup, according to Nasser Hussain. Brook struck his maiden T20I half-century as he made an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to lead England to a dominant win over Pakistan on Friday.
WORLD
U.K.
Germany
Euro
Sports
BBC

P﻿atterson injury 'does not look good'

S﻿cotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday. T﻿he Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form

Gareth Southgate says England must stick together and stay true to their principles as they look to bounce back from the worst run of his managerial reign with the World Cup looming large.Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up in last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar this winter.But things have gone off course at just the wrong time for England, who suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare on Friday night.June defeats home and away...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE

