Read full article on original website
Related
Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogAfter damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth...
Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?
England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Southgate will be relying on squad...
BBC
Rekeem Harper: Exeter City move a chance for midfielder to become 'best version of myself'
"Everything happens for a reason, and I strongly believe where I am now is an opportunity for me to work on myself and get better," says Rekeem Harper as he is asked about his loan move to Exeter City. Despite being only 22, Harper has had a rollercoaster of a...
Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.TennisRoger Federer’s career ended.If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him!Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022Mirka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tl3kNX29DD— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 24, 2022Roger and out. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/eHAoJRQNU6— judy...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'
Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: Super League Grand Final 2022 — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will St Helens or Leeds triumph at Old Trafford? Join Lee Calvert to find out
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sven-Goran Eriksson Explains How He Would Solve England's Right-Back Conundrum
Gareth Southgate has picked four right-backs in his latest England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
Sporting News
FIFA 23 ratings: Top women players in the game including Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas and Wendie Renard
Women's football continues to rise in prominence with the best players in FIFA 23 revealed by EA Sports. Stars such as Australian striker Sam Kerr, Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg feature as gun players in the game. The Sporting News takes a look at the women's...
FIFA・
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
SkySports
Harry Brook: England batter must be in T20 World Cup XI, says Nasser Hussain
Harry Brook's brilliant performances against Pakistan mean he is "nailed on" to play England's opening game at the T20 World Cup, according to Nasser Hussain. Brook struck his maiden T20I half-century as he made an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to lead England to a dominant win over Pakistan on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Germany predicted lineup vs England - Nations League
Germany's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with England
Report: A Contract Extension For N'Golo Kante At Chelsea Is Not Close
N'Golo Kante getting a contract extension at Chelsea is currently not deemed close.
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: Kruise Leeming hopes to fulfil 'greatest-ever achievement' for Leeds Rhinos
Born in Swaziland - the country now called Eswatini - Leeming has forged a remarkable journey from being a young boy in Halifax to the captaincy of Leeds Rhinos and that story could reach its pinnacle on Saturday when he leads his side out at Old Trafford. After taking over...
BBC
Patterson injury 'does not look good'
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday. The Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
Gareth Southgate says England must stick together and stay true to their principles as they look to bounce back from the worst run of his managerial reign with the World Cup looming large.Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up in last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar this winter.But things have gone off course at just the wrong time for England, who suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare on Friday night.June defeats home and away...
BBC
Chelsea sack commercial director Willoughby after he sent 'inappropriate messages' to football finance agent
Chelsea have sacked commercial director Damian Willoughby after he sent "inappropriate messages" to a female football finance agent. Willoughby sent improper messages to Catalina Kim before he joined the club last month. Kim was involved with a bid to buy the West London club in March. "Chelsea confirms that it...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Vlahovic, Chalobah, Traore, Griezmann, Richarlison, Keita, Maddison
Arsenal could be set for a £101m double transfer swoop for Juventus' 22-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old Italian midfielder Fabio Miretti. (Sun) The Gunners have also made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about 22-year-old Denmark winger Jesper Lindstrom. (Mail) England defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, has been linked with...
Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
Comments / 0