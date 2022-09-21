ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
FanSided

Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Isaiah Thomas
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

O.J. Simpson Says Steelers Have To Bench Trubisky, Start Kenny Pickett!

O.J. Simpson has a solution to the Steelers' offensive struggles, and it starts with making a change at the QB position by benching Mitchell Trubisky and starting Kenny Pickett. Simpson broke down why the Steelers' offense seemingly stalled all night against the Browns during their Thursday Night Football game (CLE...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Jets#Nfl#American Football#Steelers Trubisky
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy