3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Where to Watch: Browns and Steelers on Thursday Night Football
Cleveland Browns look to get back in the win column on Thursday Night Football, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers Need to End The Mitch Trubisky Experiment Now
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has done nothing but struggle for three weeks.
Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons believes the Cleveland Browns will reach the postseason.
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Three Keys to a Browns win Over the Steelers
A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to pull out a week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
TMZ.com
O.J. Simpson Says Steelers Have To Bench Trubisky, Start Kenny Pickett!
O.J. Simpson has a solution to the Steelers' offensive struggles, and it starts with making a change at the QB position by benching Mitchell Trubisky and starting Kenny Pickett. Simpson broke down why the Steelers' offense seemingly stalled all night against the Browns during their Thursday Night Football game (CLE...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
