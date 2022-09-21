Read full article on original website
Related
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
Stanly News & Press
Furr band to perform at Poplin Grove Church
Poplin Grove Baptist Church, 220 Poplin Grove Church Road, Albemarle, will have a bluegrass gospel singing featuring the Furr Family Band at 4 p.m. Oct. 23. A love offering will be collected. For more information call 704-985-2199 or visit thefurrfamilyband.com.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle approves 12-month pilot program with Peel Scooters
Due to the popularity of the bright-yellow electric scooters in downtown Albemarle, the city council on Monday night unanimously approved a 12-month pilot contract agreement between the city and Peel Scooters, the Kannapolis-based electric micro-mobility vehicle sharing company that introduced the 20 vehicles last month. “I’m extremely excited. We look...
Stanly News & Press
The Dancing Fleas will kick off SCCA’s 74th season Saturday
To kickoff the 74th season of the Stanly County Concert Association, a North Carolina-based ukulele party band will have people dancing and singing to a variety of songs spanning multiple genres when it comes to town Saturday at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center. The ukulele is commonly associated with music...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanly News & Press
Asciutto enjoys connecting with a new audience as a CTE teacher at Anson Senior High
At 63, when most people are looking towards retirement, Peter Asciutto decided to leave his prosperous downtown Albemarle business and pursue a second act. In handing over Vac & Dash, which he founded in 2004, to a new owner this summer, he began pursuing a long-held passion that he had considered in the past but never truly explored: teaching.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro to impose new fee schedule on new housing developments
New housing developments in the Oakboro area will have to pay new fees after action taken by the town’s council at Monday’s meeting. The board unanimously approved a new fee schedule which was suggested to it by a study the town had conducted by Wooten Engineering. A public...
Stanly News & Press
Investigation into Morgan Chair fire turned over to state investigators
The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed Morgan Chair, an upholstery business in Stanfield, last Friday has been handed off to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, according to Stanly County Assistant Fire Marshal Evan Faulkner. “We turned the origin and cause investigation over to the State Fire Marshal’s...
Stanly News & Press
Catawba College signs partnership with national forests in North Carolina
Catawba College has announced a new five- year partnership agreement with all U.S. Forest Service units in North Carolina — Croatan, Nantahala, Pisgah and Uwharrie National Forests. These four units cover approximately 1 million acres and stretch from mountains to coast. National Forests include some of the most visited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle larceny suspect arrested following chase
Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Albemarle Police officers responded to a larceny in progress at Walmart, 781 Leonard Ave. Officers learned a large amount of property had been stolen from the store. Officers obtained a suspect description and description of the suspect’s vehicle, a press release stated. APD officers located...
Comments / 0