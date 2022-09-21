At 63, when most people are looking towards retirement, Peter Asciutto decided to leave his prosperous downtown Albemarle business and pursue a second act. In handing over Vac & Dash, which he founded in 2004, to a new owner this summer, he began pursuing a long-held passion that he had considered in the past but never truly explored: teaching.

ALBEMARLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO