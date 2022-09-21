ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Minute: Senate seeks to pass first bill that differs from Parson's proposals; Walmart to update 41 Missouri stores

In its latest move to combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank increased interest rates by another 75 basis points Wednesday. The hike raises the benchmark short-term rate to the highest range since 2008. In Jefferson City, where state lawmakers continue a special session, the Senate plans to pass two bills that vary slightly from Gov. Mike Parson's tax proposals. And, Walmart plans to invest $240 million to remodel 41 stores across Missouri. Those stories and the rest of your Thursday business headlines are below.
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Missouri is ending its presidential primary among other voting restrictions

In June, Missouri quietly overhauled its elections—and it could dramatically impact November’s general election. H.B. 1878, signed by Governor Mike Parson and hailed as a win for Republicans, strips the state of a presidential primary, prohibits certain voter registration activities and requires voters to have photo ID, among other things.
Missouri Senate candidate Antoine Jennings: 'I'm ready to fight'

Antoine Jennings is a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, but 11 years ago he settled in Blue Springs, Missouri, where he served on the city's Human Relations Commission. Now a Democratic candidate for the Missouri Senate's District 8, Jennings explained his position on accountability, bodily autonomy, the importance of getting to the polls and the special session currently underway in Jefferson City.
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Missouri Governor Parson announces grant money for nursing colleges in the Ozarks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash

ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
