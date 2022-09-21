Read full article on original website
Related
kcur.org
Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'
Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate. The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Senate seeks to pass first bill that differs from Parson's proposals; Walmart to update 41 Missouri stores
In its latest move to combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank increased interest rates by another 75 basis points Wednesday. The hike raises the benchmark short-term rate to the highest range since 2008. In Jefferson City, where state lawmakers continue a special session, the Senate plans to pass two bills that vary slightly from Gov. Mike Parson's tax proposals. And, Walmart plans to invest $240 million to remodel 41 stores across Missouri. Those stories and the rest of your Thursday business headlines are below.
Weed-Infused Chips & Lemonade Being Developed in Missouri
The times they are a changing. As the state of Missouri waits for results of a ballot measure in November regarding recreational marijuana, there is a company in the Show Me State that's already developing weed-infused lemonade and potato chips. Got the munchies yet?. KMBC 9 out of Kansas City...
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
kansascitymag.com
Missouri is ending its presidential primary among other voting restrictions
In June, Missouri quietly overhauled its elections—and it could dramatically impact November’s general election. H.B. 1878, signed by Governor Mike Parson and hailed as a win for Republicans, strips the state of a presidential primary, prohibits certain voter registration activities and requires voters to have photo ID, among other things.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
kcur.org
Missouri Senate candidate Antoine Jennings: 'I'm ready to fight'
Antoine Jennings is a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, but 11 years ago he settled in Blue Springs, Missouri, where he served on the city's Human Relations Commission. Now a Democratic candidate for the Missouri Senate's District 8, Jennings explained his position on accountability, bodily autonomy, the importance of getting to the polls and the special session currently underway in Jefferson City.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMOV
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson, and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to...
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
Eric Schmitt picks up endorsement in O’Fallon, Missouri
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a campaign stop in O'Fallon, Missouri Wednesday.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
KFVS12
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson announces grant money for nursing colleges in the Ozarks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
FOX2now.com
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash
ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
Missourians could get a break on state income taxes under a proposal approved by the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday.
Comments / 8