Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
Fleming must remove banner backing Cawley
Regulatory entanglements regarding a sign initially disallowed for a new body shop in Mount Airy didn’t end with an August vote permitting it — now the owner must remove a banner supporting a candidate who aided him. Frank Fleming recently had the banner placed on a metal sign...
Mount Airy News
Dual North Surry High Reunions held
The reunion for two classes of North Surry High School were held last weekend at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. The classes of 1969 and 1972 both celebrated their reunions with gatherings at the country club with the Class of 1969 setting up outside while the Class of 1972 celebrated their fiftieth reunion in style in the grand ballroom of the country club.
Mount Airy News
Mayberry Days opens
Pete Taggett, right, of Mount Airy explains to Sue Creager, of Springfield, Ohio, how he put together his washtub bass while Mike Pyburn, of Mount Airy, alternates between strumming some accompanying music on his claw hammer banjo and offering some commentary on the teaching process. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
spectrumlocalnews.com
33rd annual Mayberry Days Festival takes the streets of Mount Airy
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the largest festivals in the state is taking fans back in time to an old-school popular TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." It’s the 33rd annual Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy. Mayberry Days is held in Andy Griffith's hometown. Mayberry Days...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
Mount Airy News
City water plants awarded for quality
In light of problems in Jackson, Mississippi — where residents have been left without clean drinking water — having that commodity is something to celebrate, which is the case for Mount Airy. Both of the city’s H2O treatment facilities, F.G. Doggett Water Plant and S.L. Spencer Water Plant,...
WBTV
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
Mount Airy News
White Plains readers enjoy pizza
When school started in late August, some students at White Plains Elementary School already had a treat waiting for them. Those who completed a reading bingo sheet from the summer enjoyed a pizza celebration in the media center there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Dobson woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon as a fugitive from justice in Mount Airy and jailed under a large secured bond, according to city police reports. Amy Wall Riddle, 46, of 446 Roy Stanley Road, was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person call at a residence on Junction Street, and they found that her name had been entered in a national crime database as being wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Airy woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office shows […]
WCNC
'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing
HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
Mount Airy News
Museum displays Andy Griffith’s tuba
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Executive Director Matt Edwards, right, and board member Calvin Vaughn pose with the tube played by Andy Griffith in the brass band at Grace Moravian Church. (Submitted photo) During this year’s Mayberry Days festivities The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will have on...
Lidl to open a location in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
Comments / 0