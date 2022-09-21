ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy News

Fleming must remove banner backing Cawley

Regulatory entanglements regarding a sign initially disallowed for a new body shop in Mount Airy didn’t end with an August vote permitting it — now the owner must remove a banner supporting a candidate who aided him. Frank Fleming recently had the banner placed on a metal sign...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Dual North Surry High Reunions held

The reunion for two classes of North Surry High School were held last weekend at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. The classes of 1969 and 1972 both celebrated their reunions with gatherings at the country club with the Class of 1969 setting up outside while the Class of 1972 celebrated their fiftieth reunion in style in the grand ballroom of the country club.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mayberry Days opens

Pete Taggett, right, of Mount Airy explains to Sue Creager, of Springfield, Ohio, how he put together his washtub bass while Mike Pyburn, of Mount Airy, alternates between strumming some accompanying music on his claw hammer banjo and offering some commentary on the teaching process. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
MOUNT AIRY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

33rd annual Mayberry Days Festival takes the streets of Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the largest festivals in the state is taking fans back in time to an old-school popular TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." It’s the 33rd annual Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy. Mayberry Days is held in Andy Griffith's hometown. Mayberry Days...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Land of the free, home of the brave

A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

City water plants awarded for quality

In light of problems in Jackson, Mississippi — where residents have been left without clean drinking water — having that commodity is something to celebrate, which is the case for Mount Airy. Both of the city’s H2O treatment facilities, F.G. Doggett Water Plant and S.L. Spencer Water Plant,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTV

Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting.  The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while.   “If that house is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wunc.org

Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion

Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

White Plains readers enjoy pizza

When school started in late August, some students at White Plains Elementary School already had a treat waiting for them. Those who completed a reading bingo sheet from the summer enjoyed a pizza celebration in the media center there.
WHITE PLAINS, NC
Mount Airy News

Police reports

• A Dobson woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon as a fugitive from justice in Mount Airy and jailed under a large secured bond, according to city police reports. Amy Wall Riddle, 46, of 446 Roy Stanley Road, was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person call at a residence on Junction Street, and they found that her name had been entered in a national crime database as being wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.
DOBSON, NC
WCNC

'It's surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
HICKORY, NC
Mount Airy News

Museum displays Andy Griffith's tuba

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Executive Director Matt Edwards, right, and board member Calvin Vaughn pose with the tube played by Andy Griffith in the brass band at Grace Moravian Church. (Submitted photo) During this year’s Mayberry Days festivities The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will have on...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
GREENSBORO, NC

