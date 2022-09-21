Read full article on original website
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
Musqueam Art, Design, and Soccer Culture to Feature in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Today, Musqueam Indian Band and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) are excited to announce a unique collaboration to feature Musqueam culture in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005416/en/ The Musqueam field in VOLTA FOOTBALL, Photo: EA SPORTS
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Valkyrie Elysium Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Details
Valkyrie Elysium, the reboot of the Valkyrie Profile franchise, will be coming out this September, first on PlayStation, then later on, on Steam for PC. Here are the details about Valkyrie Elysium, including its release date, gameplay mechanics, and story details. Valkyrie Elysium Release Date: September 29, 2022. Valkyrie Elysium...
It’s Official: Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond and the Uncanny Valley Are Coming To FIFA 23
EA Sports announced this week that Ted Lasso and his Greyhounds of AFC Richmond would be joining FIFA 23, dropping September 30. The beloved fictional team has been rumored to be joining the popular soccer video game, and EA Sports has made it official by unveiling some new game footage in a new Ted Lasso-themed trailer. The team from the hit Apple+ show can be found under Rest of the World in this year’s entry of the soccer gaming franchise. You will have the option to play as the team in career mode, kickoff and in online play. Ted himself will...
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Joins ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’
Pop culture worlds are colliding, as Lee Jung-jae, the star of Netflix’s international hit series Squid Game will reportedly take the role of the male lead on the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, which is currently in development on Disney+. In contrast to most of the other Star...
‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Will Star David Harbour
A classic video game series is becoming a movie. Will it be a classic? Has any video game become a classic movie yet?. This one is Gran Turismo, based on the long-running series of PlayStation racing games. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is due out in theaters in less than a year, and will star Stranger Things’ David Harbour in one of the lead roles. Technically, from the description, it is not exactly a direct adaption of the games, which are racing simulators, but a movie based a real story about one particular kid who played the game:
ComicBook
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Heroes Behind the Battle Pass and Players are Pissed
Overwatch 2 releases in early October, and its community of players are in uproar over its battle pass. When Overwatch first released, it occupied a unique space in the shooter genre. You didn’t necessarily have to have the best aim and reflexes like a pro Counter-Strike player because each character also had special powers, and class roles. As a support player, you could focus on healing, and as a tank, protecting your team from oncoming fire was just was important as shooting. Over the years the game has changed greatly, but the upcoming changes in Overwatch 2 has made players nervous, especially the game’s new monetization scheme.
In The Beta For Overwatch 2, Blizzard Details Adjustments To Several Heroes That Will Be Changed Before The Full Release Next Month
The release of Overwatch 2 is rapidly approaching, and Blizzard has already shown players some of how its expanding cast of heroes will be updated. There are now fewer than two weeks until the release of one of the most anticipated upcoming games, which will feature significant changes to both returning and brand-new characters.
‘The Mandalorian’: Full Season 3 Trailer Breakdown
We’ve been waiting and waiting for the return of The Mandalorian and it’s finally almost here. At the D23 Expo last weekend, Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the first trailer for the show’s long-awaited return. And the video is chock full of Easter eggs, references to Star Wars, and deep details from the franchise’s lore.
dotesports.com
An early version of Apex Legends’ Rampage allowed players to ‘paint’ with Thermite Grenade flames
One game designer at Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed some of the wackiest early weapon ideas that the development team considered. During a Wednesday Reddit AMA with senior game designer Eric Canavese and lead game designer Devan McGuire, one Reddit user inquired about some of the game’s weirdest weapon prototypes that didn’t ultimately make it to the game.
Best upcoming Android games launching in 2022
We've already seen some major titles drop, taking your newly bought Android phone for a ride in 2022, games like Apex Legends Mobile arriving in May, and the long-awaited Diablo Immortal's release followed right after. The hype matched the financial success that both games have seen since launch. But it doesn't mean that 2022 is over; plenty of intriguing games are still slated for release this year. And with that, we still have plenty of room for prospects to sneak their way onto our Android's best games list before the year ends. Let's dig in!
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer modes list
Modern Warfare 2 builds upon the last game in the series, adding in new weapons, maps and modes. The modes are particularly interesting this time around, with a new third-person view available in some of them. Each mode has a different set of objectives, player count and maps, so it’s important to know what you’re getting into before loading in.
FIFA・
ScreenCrush
