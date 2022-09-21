ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Bay Net

Police Searching For P.G. County Murder Suspect; Offering A $40,000 Reward

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is working closely with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville last month. The suspect is 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In 2021 Homicide in P.G. County

CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum. He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt. On November 3, 2021,...
CHILLUM, MD
WBOC

Thieves Target Public USPS Mailboxes in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - They're a convenient way to drop off a letter, invitation or even a check, but thieves are targeting those blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes you see all over town. Andrew Clark, who lives in Cambridge says he can not believe a criminal would stoop to this level.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Daily Voice

Campsite Slasher In St. Mary's County At Large After Leaving Court-Ordered Treatment Program

An escapee who absconded from a court-ordered treatment program in Maryland following an assault arrest is on the loose, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising. The agency issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 22 regarding Leonardtown resident Robert Alan Mandley, Jr., 32, after he went AWOL from his program earlier this month after an arrest for first-degree assault.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

SMCSO Investigating Shots Fired After Dispute In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On September 20, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. deputies responded to a reported shots fired in the 45700 block of Military Lane in Great Mills. Investigation determined there was a dispute where shots were fired and two residences were struck and no injuries reported. CID is...
GREAT MILLS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCSO investigating possible threats to High School activities, County Fair

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating non-specific and generalized threats of violence regarding the St. Mary’s County Fair, public high school football games, and other school activities. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public our agency has numerous uniformed deputies and staff monitoring and working the St. Mary’s County […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Drug Dealer Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Minor In Bethesda: DOJ

A Maryland drug dealer faces life in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a minor who overdosed on a counterfeit “Percocet” pill, federal officials announced. Silver Spring resident Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, has been charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Branden Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.
BETHESDA, MD
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Second Person Convicted Of Murdering Man During Armed THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road

A 21-year-old Maryland man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee was convicted by a Charles County jury on a host of charges following an eight-day trial and less than 24 hours of deliberation over the murder of Bradley Brown in 2020, the Charles County State's Attorney announced.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

