Prince George's County Police Corporal Indicted, Suspended For Theft And Misconduct: Officials
A veteran police officer in Maryland has been suspended and indicted for alleged theft and misconduct offenses while he was in office. Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Travis Fowble, a 24-year veteran of the force, has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty, dating back to 2018, his employer announced.
Police Searching For P.G. County Murder Suspect; Offering A $40,000 Reward
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is working closely with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville last month. The suspect is 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.
St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab Provides Forensic Support
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Ninth Annual National Forensic Science Week is this week, Sept. 18-24, 2022, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the hardworking men and women that make up forensic laboratories around the country, including our own Crime Lab. Forensic Science is the...
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In 2021 Homicide in P.G. County
CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum. He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt. On November 3, 2021,...
COLD CASE: 17th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Hotel Employee Jerry Alan Wills III
WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 17th anniversary of the homicide of Jerry Alan Wills III, a resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Jerry and his family. On September 23, 2005 at approximately 2:50pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s...
Essex County Sheriff searching for gas station burglary suspect
Essex County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a suspect in a gas station break-in and burglary incident.
Anne Arundel Police Arrest Man At Traffic Stop With Cash, Marijuana, Firearm
CROFTON, Md. — On September 21, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Johns Hopkins Road and Nantucket Drive in Crofton. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the...
Thieves Target Public USPS Mailboxes in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - They're a convenient way to drop off a letter, invitation or even a check, but thieves are targeting those blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes you see all over town. Andrew Clark, who lives in Cambridge says he can not believe a criminal would stoop to this level.
Cookout Shooter In Custody Following Lengthy Search By St. Mary's County Sheriff
A convicted felon from Lexington Park who fired shots toward a group of people at a cookout earlier this month in Maryland has been apprehended after a weeks-long search, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced. Walter Harrison Nelson, 55, is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man during...
Police Investigating Threats Regarding The St. Mary’s County Fair And Other Activities
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating non-specific and generalized threats of violence regarding the St. Mary’s County Fair and public high school football games and other school activities. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public our...
Fugitive Wanted In Baltimore City Busted With Stolen Handgun, Ammunition: Police
Maryland State Police investigators say that they’ve apprehended a wanted man who was busted with a stolen 9mm handgun out of Washington, DC, and multiple rounds of ammunition in Baltimore City. Baltimore resident James David Thomas, a fugitive wanted by the City Police Department is facing multiple charges after...
Campsite Slasher In St. Mary's County At Large After Leaving Court-Ordered Treatment Program
An escapee who absconded from a court-ordered treatment program in Maryland following an assault arrest is on the loose, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising. The agency issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 22 regarding Leonardtown resident Robert Alan Mandley, Jr., 32, after he went AWOL from his program earlier this month after an arrest for first-degree assault.
SMCSO Investigating Shots Fired After Dispute In Great Mills
GREAT MILLS, Md. – On September 20, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. deputies responded to a reported shots fired in the 45700 block of Military Lane in Great Mills. Investigation determined there was a dispute where shots were fired and two residences were struck and no injuries reported. CID is...
SMCSO investigating possible threats to High School activities, County Fair
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating non-specific and generalized threats of violence regarding the St. Mary’s County Fair, public high school football games, and other school activities. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public our agency has numerous uniformed deputies and staff monitoring and working the St. Mary’s County […]
Teen Carjacker Takes Officers On Chase In Stolen Car, Busted In Crofton Woods: Police
A teenage carjacking suspect is in custody following a hasty attempt to flee from officers in a stolen car after pulling a gun from a driver in broad daylight in Anne Arundel County, police said. Crofton resident Diego Tucker, 19, is facing charges for an alleged armed carjacking that police...
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
Silver Spring Drug Dealer Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Minor In Bethesda: DOJ
A Maryland drug dealer faces life in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a minor who overdosed on a counterfeit “Percocet” pill, federal officials announced. Silver Spring resident Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, has been charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Branden Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
Second Person Convicted Of Murdering Man During Armed THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road
A 21-year-old Maryland man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee was convicted by a Charles County jury on a host of charges following an eight-day trial and less than 24 hours of deliberation over the murder of Bradley Brown in 2020, the Charles County State's Attorney announced.
