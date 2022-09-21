Read full article on original website
Related
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
Bayonne hospital eminent domain ordinances withdrawn by council
The Bayonne City Council has withdrawn ordinances that would use eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center while a battle continues between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator...
jcitytimes.com
Council Approves 292K For Man Allegedly Run Down by Police Car
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a $292,000 settlement of a suit brought by a man who said he was run down by a police cruiser. The case, brought by Shiron Cooper against the city, the Jersey City Police Department, and two members of the department, arose out of an incident in Audubon Park on Aug. 6, 2017. Cooper alleged that he was hit by a vehicle driven by Sgt. John Ransom after the police claimed he had engaged in a drug deal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsontv.com
Craig Guy Has Support of Every Hudson Mayor & Governor Murphy For Hudson County Executive
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A lifelong public servant and proud Democrat, Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive last night at a packed fundraising event attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: Vote for the ‘Kids First’ Hoboken BOE slate to have checks and balances
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Ian Rintel explains why he feels supporting the “Kids First” board of education slate will add checks and balances to the board. January 25th proves one thing to all Hoboken residents: Those who serve on our school board are very...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program
Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
New Jersey Globe
Control election coming up in Caldwell, where Dems are defending mayor, council majority
It takes about five minutes to walk from Caldwell Borough Hall to the small parsonage where President Grover Cleveland was born, but in the Essex County suburb of about 8,000 people, it doesn’t take long to walk anywhere. Caldwell used to be solid Republican – Benjamin Harrison beat Cleveland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council approves resolutions supporting SPEAK OUT Act, 2 cannabis dispensaries
The Jersey City Council approved resolutions supporting the SPEAK OUT Act before Congress, along with giving the green light for two cannabis dispensaries. The Speak Out Act would prevent employers from imposing mandatory non-disclosure agreements (NDA) on employees who have suffered sexual harassment and assault and who subsequently cannot warn others.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken council narrowly OKs Blue Violets dispensary resolution in midst of opposition
The Hoboken City Council narrowly approved a resolution supporting the Blue Violets cannabis dispensary in the midst of opposition from the public and some tense exchanges between electeds. Blue Violets was approved by the Hoboken Planning Board one week ago despite about a dozen people speaking out against the project.
hudsoncountyview.com
In Hoboken, Cohen, Jabbour, & Quintero ask Fisher to halt ‘irresponsible conduct’
Hoboken, Council members Phil Cohen, Emily Jabbour, and Joe Quintero are asking colleague Tiffanie Fisher to halt “irresponsible conduct and abusive behavior” related to city business, to which the councilwoman responded. “In the past week alone you: (1) publicly harangued, insulted, and berated members of the Planning Board;...
Somerset County Clerk mails 40,000 Vote-By-Mail Ballots for 2022 General Election
Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter’s Office has begun mailing ballots to voters who chose to vote by mail in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election for federal, county and local offices. Voters may request a vote-by-mail (VBM) ballot for a single election, or to receive them for all elections until they request otherwise in writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
NY1
Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
‘Four Centuries in a Weekend’ returns to Union County Oct. 15 and 16
Union County’s “Four Centuries in a Weekend: A Journey Through Time” countywide history event is back this year on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Each day is packed with special exhibits and activities at more than 30 house museums and historic sites in Union County, all open to the public free of charge.
roi-nj.com
Turner Construction awarded contract to build major motion picture studio in Bayonne
Near the Bayonne Bridge sits a vacant piece of property that the city has long been looking to have developed. Last March, it was announced that a plan to build New Jersey’s largest film and television studio was proposed by Togus Urban Renewal. On Friday, Turner Construction Co. said...
frommers.com
NYC Airports No Longer Include Newark—How the Rule Change Could Affect Travelers
Newark is no longer in New York. Geographically, of course, the New Jersey city never was. But Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is so close to New York City—closer, in fact, than the Queens-based John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is to some parts of Manhattan—that Newark has previously been lumped in with JFK and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) under the same multi-airport city code of NYC (not to be confused with each airport's separate three-letter code).
Islamic group files lawsuit against Teaneck for failing to issue permits for community center
Teaneck is facing a lawsuit from the People’s Community Center – a nonprofit that opened in 2018 and is run by members of the Islamic faith.
Comments / 2