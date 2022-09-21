Read full article on original website
How Fed Interest Rate Hikes Affect You
The Fed's rate hike would mean it would be more expensive to borrow, reducing the amount of money in circulation to combat inflation.
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances
Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight
Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
Japan intervenes to stop yen slide, after BOJ holds rates super low
TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates.
Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says
"Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
Hawkish Fed Lifts Rates By 0.75%, Sees More Hikes Ahead To Tame Inflation
The Federal The Federal Reserve delivered its third major rate hike in succession Wednesday, extending what is now the most aggressive tightening on record, while adding it sees "ongoing increases" in the months ahead despite a weakening forecast for the world's biggest economy. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate...
Stanley Druckenmiller says the Fed is like a 'reformed smoker,' while Jeff Gundlach warns it's driving the US into a dumpster. 6 market experts talk straight about rate hikes.
Hotter-than-expected inflation has prompted Wall Street to take stock of the Federal Reserve. With another jumbo rate hike on deck, investors worry the Fed risks a recession by going too far. Here's what Stanley Druckenmiller, Jeff Gundlach and 4 other Fed watchers had to say. A surprisingly hot US inflation...
