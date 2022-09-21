ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#The Federal Reserve#Fed
The Independent

How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances

Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Minnesota

Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Stanley Druckenmiller says the Fed is like a 'reformed smoker,' while Jeff Gundlach warns it's driving the US into a dumpster. 6 market experts talk straight about rate hikes.

Hotter-than-expected inflation has prompted Wall Street to take stock of the Federal Reserve. With another jumbo rate hike on deck, investors worry the Fed risks a recession by going too far. Here's what Stanley Druckenmiller, Jeff Gundlach and 4 other Fed watchers had to say. A surprisingly hot US inflation...
ECONOMY
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
24K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy