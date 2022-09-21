Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts
Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
Rex Ryan Reveals His Pick Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes
Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan (wisely) stopped coaching before quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entered the league. But he still has his preference as to who he'd rather coach against. Appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show," the former Jets and Bills head coach said that he'd rather coach...
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them. Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.
The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated Indianapolis Colts defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley. Coming off of a Thursday night game against the LA Chargers the Chiefs need to make sure that they don’t fall into a trap game against a team that has underperformed.
Chargers rule Justin Herbert questionable for Week 3 vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers’ Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert is questionable for Week 3 due to a rib injury. Herbert, 24, suffered a rib cartilage fracture during a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While he reportedly looked like himself during a throwing session Tuesday, and participated in practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, he didn’t throw Friday and backup Chase Daniel was seen taking first-team reps in practice.
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
It’s Either Do or Die For Las Vegas in Week 3
Since 1970, only six out of 233 teams (2.6%) have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. This Sunday’s game is essentially an elimination game for the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The state of Raider Nation is unsettled, and it’s time to focus on the legitimate concerns of the team heading into Week 3.
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more
STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
