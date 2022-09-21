ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts

Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Rex Ryan Reveals His Pick Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan (wisely) stopped coaching before quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entered the league. But he still has his preference as to who he'd rather coach against. Appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show," the former Jets and Bills head coach said that he'd rather coach...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers rule Justin Herbert questionable for Week 3 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers’ Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert is questionable for Week 3 due to a rib injury. Herbert, 24, suffered a rib cartilage fracture during a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While he reportedly looked like himself during a throwing session Tuesday, and participated in practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, he didn’t throw Friday and backup Chase Daniel was seen taking first-team reps in practice.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
Yardbarker

It’s Either Do or Die For Las Vegas in Week 3

Since 1970, only six out of 233 teams (2.6%) have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. This Sunday’s game is essentially an elimination game for the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The state of Raider Nation is unsettled, and it’s time to focus on the legitimate concerns of the team heading into Week 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more

STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy