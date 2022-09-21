Mukwonago and Catholic Memorial lead AP football poll; Arrowhead is No. 1 in girls tennis
Here are the state coaches and media polls for prep sports for the week of Sept. 19.
FOOTBALL
Media poll conducted by The Associated Press
Large Division
School (first-place votes), Record, Points
1. Mukwonago (10), 5-0, 109
2. Kimberly (1), 5-0, 96
3. Bay Port 5-0, 83
4. Waunakee 5-0, 82
5. Arrowhead 5-0, 65
6. Neenah 5-0, 56
7. Muskego 4-1, 41
8. Onalaska 5-0, 28
9. Franklin 4-1, 25
10. Sussex Hamilton 4-1, 7
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4, River Falls 3, West De Pere 3, Verona 2, Baraboo 1.
Medium Division
School (first-place votes), Record, Points
1. Catholic Memorial (11), 5-0, 110
2. Mayville 5-0, 84
3. Monroe 5-0, 79
4. Columbus 5-0, 71
5. Freedom 5-0, 68
6. Racine St. Catherine's 5-0, 40
7. Rice Lake 4-1, 30
8. (tie) Ellsworth 4-1, 22
8. (tie) Brodhead/Juda 5-0, 22
10. Lodi 5-0, 18
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14, West Salem 12, New Berlin West 11, Edgewood 11, Mosinee 7, Reedsburg 6.
Small Division
School (first-place votes), Record, Points
1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (10), 5-0, 109
2. La Crosse Aquinas (1), 5-0, 97
3. Eau Claire Regis 5-0, 89
4. Colby 5-0, 76
5. Coleman 5-0, 52
6. Darlington 5-0, 45
7. Mondovi 5-0, 38
8. Edgar 4-1, 27
9. Bangor 5-0, 22
10. Kenosha St. Joseph 5-0, 16
Others receiving votes: Cashton 8, Markesan 7, Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 5, Black Hawk/Warren IL 4, Auburndale 3.
BOYS SOCCER
Compiled by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association
Overall
1. Whitefish Bay
2. Marquette
3. Brookfield East
4. Oregon
5. Madison Memorial
6. Verona
7. Waukesha West
8. Sussex Hamilton
9. Nicolet
10. Arrowhead
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Brookfield East
3. Madison Memorial
4. Verona
5. Sussex Hamilton
6. Arrowhead
7. Madison West
8. Hudson
9. Kenosha Tremper
10. Eau Claire Memorial
Division 2
1. Whitefish Bay
2. Oregon
3. Waukesha West
4. Nicolet
5. Monona Grove
6. Union Grove
7. River Falls
8. Pulaski
9. Baraboo
10. Milton
Division 3
1. Green Bay Notre Dame
2. Shorewood
3. New Berlin Eisenhower
4. Plymouth
5. Seymour
6. Evansville
7. Sugar River
8. Wisconsin Dells
9. Big Foot Williams Bay
10. Delavan Darien
Division 4
1. Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran
2. Sturgeon Bay
3. Cristo Rey Jesuit
4. Oostburg
5. University School of Milwaukee
6. St. John's Northwestern Military Academy
7. Lake Country Lutheran
8. The Prairie School
9. Arcadia
10. Kohler
GIRLS TENNIS
Compiled by the Wisconsin High School Tennis Association
Division 1
1. Arrowhead
2. Middleton
3. Divine Savior Holy Angels
4. Cedarburg
5. Whitefish Bay
6. Kettle Moraine
7. Homestead
8. Madison West
9. Nicolet
10. Neenah
Division 2
1. University School of Milwaukee
2. Catholic Memorial
3. East Troy
4. New Berlin Eisenhower
5. Appleton Xavier
6. Madison Edgewood
7. La Crosse Aquinas
8. Altoona
9. Eau Claire Regis
10. Brookfield Academy
Honorable Mention: Jefferson, St. Mary's Catholic
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Compiled by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association
Division 1
School (Record)
1. Oconomowoc (22-1)
2. Divine Savior Holy Angels (19-3)
3. Appleton North (19-3)
4. Burlington (13-3)
5. Sussex Hamilton (23-3)
6. Manitowoc Lincoln (19-2)
7. Chippewa Falls (23-2)
8. Arrowhead (13-7)
9. River Falls (23-5)
10. Kettle Moraine (13-6)
Honorable Mention: Kimberly, Oak Creek, Brookfield Central, Middleton, Germantown.
Division 2
School (Record)
1. Appleton Xavier (18-4)
2. Sauk Prairie (23-2)
3. Luxemburg-Casco (18-8)
4. Fox Valley Lutheran (22-2)
5. Pewaukee (16-6)
6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (12-10)
7. Kewaskum (20-3)
8. Wisconsin Lutheran (16-9)
9. McFarland (18-3)
10. Lakeside Lutheran (14-8)
Honorable Mention: New Berlin West, Bloomer, Freedom, New Berlin Eisenhower, Edgewood.
Division 3
School (Record)
1. Howards Grove (22-4)
2. St. Croix Falls (16-4)
3. Lake Country Lutheran (13-6)
4. Randolph (15-5)
5. Westby (16-1)
6. Brodhead (23-3)
7. La Crosse Aquinas (17-6)
8. Unity (16-3)
9. River Ridge (16-0)
10. Stanley-Boyd (14-5)
Honorable Mention: Edgar, Grantsburg, Cuba City, Laconia, Shoreland Lutheran.
Division 4
School (Record)
1. Athens (24-3)
2. Marshfield Columbus Catholic (20-3)
3. Monticello (17-1)
4. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (21-4)
5. Hillsboro (17-3)
6. Prentice (18-3)
7. Mercer (16-3)
8. Central Wisconsin Christian (17-4)
9. Wausau Newman Catholic (12-5)
10. Green Bay NEW Lutheran (14-8) 10
Girls Swimming and Diving
Compiled by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association
Division 1
School, Points
1. Arrowhead 738
2. Brookfield East 548
3. Verona Area 545
4. Muskego 432
5. Germantown 359
6. Waukesha West-Catholic Memorial
7. Brookfield Central 317
8. Monona Grove 300
9. Oregon 295
10. Menomonee Falls-Hamilton 290
Division 2
1. Madison Edgewood 644
2. Seymour 374
3. Whitefish Bay 363
4. Shorewood 352
5. New Berlin Eisenhower 338
6. Greendale 332
7. Ashwaubenon 302
8. Tomahawk 268
9. Sauk Prairie 255
10. Whitnall 193
Girls Golf
Compiled by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin
Division 1
School, points
1. Westosha Central 174
2. Union Grove 157
3. Middleton 152
4. Brookfield East 125
T5. Arrowhead 87
T5. Waunakee 87
7. Oconomowoc 78
8. Tomah 51
9. Bay Port 30
10. Notre Dame 28
Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 6, Oregon 5, DSHA 4, Brookfield Central 3, Mukwonago 3
Division 2
1. Prescott 110
2. The Prairie School 99
3. Jefferson 77
4. Xavier 74
5. Regis/Altoona 64
6. Lakeside Lutheran 53
7. Hayward 42
8. Edgewood of the Sacred Heart 30
9. Catholic Memorial 26
10. Seymour 14
Others receiving votes: Lancaster 5, Colfax/Elk Mound 4, Arcadia/Independence 3, Osseo-Fairchild 3, Spooner 1
Cross country
Compiled by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association
Division 1 Boys
1. Middleton
2. Stevens Point
3. Mukwonago
4. Madison West
5. Oconomowoc
6. Verona Area
7. Hartford Union
8. Brookfield East
9. Arrowhead
10. Eau Claire Memorial
Division 1 Girls
1. Slinger
2. Muskego
3. Wauwatosa East
4. Whitefish Bay
5. Middleton
6. Brookfield East
7. Mukwonago
8. Waunakee
9. Kaukauna
10. Divine Savior Holy Angels
Division 2 Boys
1. Notre Dame
2. Shorewood
3. Lakeside Lutheran
4. Winneconne
5. Xavier
6. West Salem
7. Clinton
8. Shawano
9. Mauston
10. Kiel
Division 2 Girls
1. Dodgeville/Mineral Point
2. Notre Dame
3. Xavier
4. Fox Valley Lutheran
5. Medford
6. Freedom
7. Kiel
8. Osceola
9. Amery
10. Oostburg
Division 3 Boys
1. Iowa-Grant
2. Pacelli
3. Kohler
4. Gillett
5. Fennimore
6. Sheboygan Area Lutheran
7. Ozaukee
8. Phillips
9. Grantsburg
10. Cedar Grove-Belgium
Division 3 Girls
1. Assumption
2. Lourdes Academy
3. Westby
4. Valders
5. Darlington
6. Boscobel
7. Lancaster
8. Stratford
9. Kickapoo/La Farge
10. Bonduel
Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .
DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mukwonago and Catholic Memorial lead AP football poll; Arrowhead is No. 1 in girls tennis
Comments / 0