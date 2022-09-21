ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mukwonago and Catholic Memorial lead AP football poll; Arrowhead is No. 1 in girls tennis

By Zac Bellman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2QR9_0i4hI7LH00

Here are the state coaches and media polls for prep sports for the week of Sept. 19.

FOOTBALL

Media poll conducted by The Associated Press

Large Division

School (first-place votes), Record, Points

1. Mukwonago (10), 5-0, 109

2. Kimberly (1), 5-0, 96

3. Bay Port 5-0, 83

4. Waunakee 5-0, 82

5. Arrowhead 5-0, 65

6. Neenah 5-0, 56

7. Muskego 4-1, 41

8. Onalaska 5-0, 28

9. Franklin 4-1, 25

10. Sussex Hamilton 4-1, 7

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4, River Falls 3, West De Pere 3, Verona 2, Baraboo 1.

Medium Division

School (first-place votes), Record, Points

1. Catholic Memorial (11), 5-0, 110

2. Mayville 5-0, 84

3. Monroe 5-0, 79

4. Columbus 5-0, 71

5. Freedom 5-0, 68

6. Racine St. Catherine's 5-0, 40

7. Rice Lake 4-1, 30

8. (tie) Ellsworth 4-1, 22

8. (tie) Brodhead/Juda 5-0, 22

10. Lodi 5-0, 18

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14, West Salem 12, New Berlin West 11, Edgewood 11, Mosinee 7, Reedsburg 6.

Small Division

School (first-place votes), Record, Points

1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (10), 5-0, 109

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1), 5-0, 97

3. Eau Claire Regis 5-0, 89

4. Colby 5-0, 76

5. Coleman 5-0, 52

6. Darlington 5-0, 45

7. Mondovi 5-0, 38

8. Edgar 4-1, 27

9. Bangor 5-0, 22

10. Kenosha St. Joseph 5-0, 16

Others receiving votes: Cashton 8, Markesan 7, Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 5, Black Hawk/Warren IL 4, Auburndale 3.

BOYS SOCCER

Compiled by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

Overall

1. Whitefish Bay

2. Marquette

3. Brookfield East

4. Oregon

5. Madison Memorial

6. Verona

7. Waukesha West

8. Sussex Hamilton

9. Nicolet

10. Arrowhead

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Brookfield East

3. Madison Memorial

4. Verona

5. Sussex Hamilton

6. Arrowhead

7. Madison West

8. Hudson

9. Kenosha Tremper

10. Eau Claire Memorial

Division 2

1. Whitefish Bay

2. Oregon

3. Waukesha West

4. Nicolet

5. Monona Grove

6. Union Grove

7. River Falls

8. Pulaski

9. Baraboo

10. Milton

Division 3

1. Green Bay Notre Dame

2. Shorewood

3. New Berlin Eisenhower

4. Plymouth

5. Seymour

6. Evansville

7. Sugar River

8. Wisconsin Dells

9. Big Foot Williams Bay

10. Delavan Darien

Division 4

1. Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran

2. Sturgeon Bay

3. Cristo Rey Jesuit

4. Oostburg

5. University School of Milwaukee

6. St. John's Northwestern Military Academy

7. Lake Country Lutheran

8. The Prairie School

9. Arcadia

10. Kohler

GIRLS TENNIS

Compiled by the Wisconsin High School Tennis Association

Division 1

1. Arrowhead

2. Middleton

3. Divine Savior Holy Angels

4. Cedarburg

5. Whitefish Bay

6. Kettle Moraine

7. Homestead

8. Madison West

9. Nicolet

10. Neenah

Division 2

1. University School of Milwaukee

2. Catholic Memorial

3. East Troy

4. New Berlin Eisenhower

5. Appleton Xavier

6. Madison Edgewood

7. La Crosse Aquinas

8. Altoona

9. Eau Claire Regis

10. Brookfield Academy

Honorable Mention: Jefferson, St. Mary's Catholic

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Compiled by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association

Division 1

School (Record)

1. Oconomowoc (22-1)

2. Divine Savior Holy Angels (19-3)

3. Appleton North (19-3)

4. Burlington (13-3)

5. Sussex Hamilton (23-3)

6. Manitowoc Lincoln (19-2)

7. Chippewa Falls (23-2)

8. Arrowhead (13-7)

9. River Falls (23-5)

10. Kettle Moraine (13-6)

Honorable Mention: Kimberly, Oak Creek, Brookfield Central, Middleton, Germantown.

Division 2

School (Record)

1. Appleton Xavier (18-4)

2. Sauk Prairie (23-2)

3. Luxemburg-Casco (18-8)

4. Fox Valley Lutheran (22-2)

5. Pewaukee (16-6)

6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (12-10)

7. Kewaskum (20-3)

8. Wisconsin Lutheran (16-9)

9. McFarland (18-3)

10. Lakeside Lutheran (14-8)

Honorable Mention: New Berlin West, Bloomer, Freedom, New Berlin Eisenhower, Edgewood.

Division 3

School (Record)

1. Howards Grove (22-4)

2. St. Croix Falls (16-4)

3. Lake Country Lutheran (13-6)

4. Randolph (15-5)

5. Westby (16-1)

6. Brodhead (23-3)

7. La Crosse Aquinas (17-6)

8. Unity (16-3)

9. River Ridge (16-0)

10. Stanley-Boyd (14-5)

Honorable Mention: Edgar, Grantsburg, Cuba City, Laconia, Shoreland Lutheran.

Division 4

School (Record)

1. Athens (24-3)

2. Marshfield Columbus Catholic (20-3)

3. Monticello (17-1)

4. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (21-4)

5. Hillsboro (17-3)

6. Prentice (18-3)

7. Mercer (16-3)

8. Central Wisconsin Christian (17-4)

9. Wausau Newman Catholic (12-5)

10. Green Bay NEW Lutheran (14-8) 10

Girls Swimming and Diving

Compiled by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association

Division 1

School, Points

1. Arrowhead 738

2. Brookfield East 548

3. Verona Area 545

4. Muskego 432

5. Germantown 359

6. Waukesha West-Catholic Memorial

7. Brookfield Central 317

8. Monona Grove 300

9. Oregon 295

10. Menomonee Falls-Hamilton 290

Division 2

1. Madison Edgewood 644

2. Seymour 374

3. Whitefish Bay 363

4. Shorewood 352

5. New Berlin Eisenhower 338

6. Greendale 332

7. Ashwaubenon 302

8. Tomahawk 268

9. Sauk Prairie 255

10. Whitnall 193

Girls Golf

Compiled by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

Division 1

School, points

1. Westosha Central 174

2. Union Grove 157

3. Middleton 152

4. Brookfield East 125

T5. Arrowhead 87

T5. Waunakee 87

7. Oconomowoc 78

8. Tomah 51

9. Bay Port 30

10. Notre Dame 28

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 6, Oregon 5, DSHA 4, Brookfield Central 3, Mukwonago 3

Division 2

1. Prescott 110

2. The Prairie School 99

3. Jefferson 77

4. Xavier 74

5. Regis/Altoona 64

6. Lakeside Lutheran 53

7. Hayward 42

8. Edgewood of the Sacred Heart 30

9. Catholic Memorial 26

10. Seymour 14

Others receiving votes: Lancaster 5, Colfax/Elk Mound 4, Arcadia/Independence 3, Osseo-Fairchild 3, Spooner 1

Cross country

Compiled by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association

Division 1 Boys

1. Middleton

2. Stevens Point

3. Mukwonago

4. Madison West

5. Oconomowoc

6. Verona Area

7. Hartford Union

8. Brookfield East

9. Arrowhead

10. Eau Claire Memorial

Division 1 Girls

1. Slinger

2. Muskego

3. Wauwatosa East

4. Whitefish Bay

5. Middleton

6. Brookfield East

7. Mukwonago

8. Waunakee

9. Kaukauna

10. Divine Savior Holy Angels

Division 2 Boys

1. Notre Dame

2. Shorewood

3. Lakeside Lutheran

4. Winneconne

5. Xavier

6. West Salem

7. Clinton

8. Shawano

9. Mauston

10. Kiel

Division 2 Girls

1. Dodgeville/Mineral Point

2. Notre Dame

3. Xavier

4. Fox Valley Lutheran

5. Medford

6. Freedom

7. Kiel

8. Osceola

9. Amery

10. Oostburg

Division 3 Boys

1. Iowa-Grant

2. Pacelli

3. Kohler

4. Gillett

5. Fennimore

6. Sheboygan Area Lutheran

7. Ozaukee

8. Phillips

9. Grantsburg

10. Cedar Grove-Belgium

Division 3 Girls

1. Assumption

2. Lourdes Academy

3. Westby

4. Valders

5. Darlington

6. Boscobel

7. Lancaster

8. Stratford

9. Kickapoo/La Farge

10. Bonduel

