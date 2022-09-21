JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Indianapolis, and DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation create Multicultural Media Producing Program

Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
WISH-TV
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
WISH-TV
Mayor Hogsett declares Thursday ‘Car Free Day’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders in Indianapolis encourage people to go car-free on Thursday. People are encouraged to participate in “Car Free Day” by getting to work by using scooters or bikes, carpooling, walking, or riding the bus. “The goal of the event today is to help...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis settlement with condo complex could lead to its demolition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal battle over the Towne and Terrace condominium complex on the city’s far-east side is over, the Indianapolis city government says. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced a global settlement to end the long-running dispute in connection with the 1960s housing complex off East 42nd Street and Post Road. The settlement allows the city to become a voting member of the homeowners’ association, ends litigation against the city, and resolves the bankruptcy case.
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
WISH-TV
Shelby Eastern school district to arm staff with guns in new public safety plan
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Staff in a rural Shelby County school district will soon have access to guns inside their facilities. Shelby Eastern school district plans on training and providing firearms to staff members who volunteer to be a part of its new safety plan’s response team. Shelby...
WISH-TV
Nightmare on Edgewood celebrates opening fright night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and Nightmare on Edgewood is ready to deliver the scares. It’s been operating in Indianapolis for over 40 years. Friday was opening night, and News 8 photographer Reece Lindquist got a glimpse of what visitors have in store. Paul...
WISH-TV
Fall fun, music you can expect in Brown County
Fall is here, and one hot spot this time of year is Brown County! Brown County Music Center is nestled in beautiful Nashville Indiana. Earlier this week, “All Indiana” host Randall Newsome spoke to someone about the sights and sounds there you can enjoy this season. It’s a...
WISH-TV
Public feedback meeting 50/50 for proposed charter school in Hamilton County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A room was packed at the Holiday Inn in Carmel as Hamilton County parents, community members and school district officials came to give their public feedback on the proposed charter school within the district. Valor Classical Academy wants to open their doors August 2023 and serve students K-12. They’re asking Grace College to authorize their charter and as part of Indiana law, the college has to gather data before a charter can open.
WISH-TV
Tort claim argues fire departments made Walmart distribution center fire worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Walmart says fire departments responding to a massive distribution center fire made the fire worse. That’s the issue in a tort claim filed by the insurance company behind Walmart’s policy. The town of Plainfield received the notice earlier this month. On March 16,...
WISH-TV
Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges outside Indianapolis White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two southern Indiana judges outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 has been convicted on seven of eight felonies and one misdemeanor. After a three-day trial, a jury found Brandon Kaiser guilty on Wednesday of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related...
WISH-TV
Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis. On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).
WISH-TV
‘We. The Culture’ art exhibit opens tomorrow at Newfields
A new art exhibition is opening at Newfields this week. It’s called, “We. The Culture: Works by The Eighteen Art Collective.”. It’s curated by Gang-Gang and the Eighteen Art Collective. This is the same group who came together to create Indy’s Black Lives Matter street mural.
WISH-TV
Lebanon man gets 10 years for intent to distribute meth in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon, Indiana, man who admitted his intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Terre Haute said in a Thursday news release. Max W. Woodard II, 51, was stopped April 19 for a traffic...
WISH-TV
Lebanon insurance broker charged in $4M investment fraud
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lebanon insurance broker was charged with six counts of Wire Fraud for a $4 million investment fraud. He was arrested Wednesday and made his initial court appearance in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, Brian Simms, 44, of Lebanon, was a licensed insurance broker...
WISH-TV
Weight loss drug slashes Type 2 diabetes risk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patients taking a new anti-obesity drug are at a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (T2D), a new study shows. Semaglutide is designed to treat overweight and obesity. The medication is self-administered via an injection once per week and was approved by the FDA in 2021. Research shows semaglutide–when combined with a healthy lifestyle–can result in a 15% weight reduction.
WISH-TV
Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned...
WISH-TV
I-70 closed in both directions near Rural and Keystone due to fallen power line
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Interstate 70 on the city’s near-east side is shut down in both directions Thursday morning due to a fallen powerline. Traffic is stopped near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue because a truck hit a powerline, causing the line to fall across all lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter. A backup extends for several miles in both directions.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 34-year-old man missing from Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a 34-year-old man missing from Hendricks County. Marcus Evans was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. leaving a home in the 1800 block of Wedgewood Place in Plainfield. Plainfield police said on Facebook...
