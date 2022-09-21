Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts
Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Chiefs | Week 3
Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 3's action against the Chiefs.
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Chiefs on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are looking to turn the ship around following a poor start to the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. For the first time playing in front of the home crowd, the Colts have a lot to...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown says he seriously considered restarting baseball career with Padres earlier this year
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown says he was seriously considering an attempt at becoming a two-sport athlete earlier this
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.
The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated Indianapolis Colts defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley. Coming off of a Thursday night game against the LA Chargers the Chiefs need to make sure that they don’t fall into a trap game against a team that has underperformed.
numberfire.com
Michael Pittman (quad) registers limited practice for Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) participated in a limited practice on Thursday. Pittman remains on track to play in Week Three after two straight limited sessions. In an opportunity versus a Kansas City Chiefs' pass defense ranked 24th (32.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game, our models project Pittman to score 12.8 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0