The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
Goldman Sachs says if the Fed nails a soft landing, don't expect interest rate cuts until something goes wrong
Goldman Sachs said the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates if it pulls off a soft landing. The only scenario in which the central bank will slash rates is if something goes wrong. Analysts at the bank expect the Fed to hike rates by another 75 basis points in November.
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
The Federal Reserve finally let us know the end game for its housing 'reset'
The Federal Reserve finally let us know the end game for its housing "reset."
How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances
Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
How Fed Interest Rate Hikes Affect You
The Fed's rate hike would mean it would be more expensive to borrow, reducing the amount of money in circulation to combat inflation.
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble After Hawkish Fed Rate Hike; 2-Year Yields Top 4.1%
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered its third consecutive jumbo-sized rate hike, while signaling that even tighter monetary policy will be needed over the coming months in order to tame the fastest inflation in more than four decades. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate by...
The Fed may 'just get it over with' by raising rates as much as 100 basis points at the next meeting and then hiking one more time, says market bull Ed Yardeni
The Fed could "just get it over with" by lifting rates 100 basis points this month and then hiking one more time, according to Ed Yardeni. The market bull suggested the Fed may decide to frontload its rate hikes to tackle inflation more aggressively. Markets are pricing in an 84%...
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
US News and World Report
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
US News and World Report
Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in over 11 years on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, where it is expected to deliver another large interest rate hike.
