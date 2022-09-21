ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

John Cominsky, Detroit Lions DL, to thumb surgery: 'He's a tough SOB'

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPaOv_0i4hHpgr00

The Detroit Lions will be without one of their top interior pass rushers for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Defensive lineman John Cominsky is out indefinitely after undergoing thumb surgery Tuesday, though Lions coach Dan Campbell said the team will not place Cominsky on injured reserve for now.

Cominsky injured his right thumb on a goal line series in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, but finished the game.

HAIL, AMON-RA:St. Brown named NFC Player of the Week

FILM REVIEW:'When I see a WR dump someone, that’s always pretty cool'

Players on IR must miss a minimum of a four weeks. After visiting the Vikings this week, the Lions host the Seattle Seahawks and visit the New England Patriots before their Week 6 bye.

"Somebody’s got to pick up the slack of his production because he’s got a ton of silent production or stuff that you don’t always see on the stat sheet, but he’s been a force," Campbell said. "And he’s one of the reasons why we got some of the sacks we got the other day. He’s taking two (blockers) out of there, doing exactly what he’s asked to do. He’s unselfish. And he’s all effort, all the time. He’s been a good fit for us."

Cominsky has been a key contributor on the Lions' defensive line, especially in the team's third-down rush packages.

He has one sack among three tackles and eight quarterback pressures through two games, and Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash said Cominsky created the pressure that allowed Aidan Hutchinson to pick up one of his three sacks against Washington.

"He’s definitely going to be missed," Wash said. "He’s a tough SOB, so I know he’s going to be back a hell of a lot sooner than we think and he’s going to be missed. But the good part is, we’re starting to develop some good depth across the front, and we’ll hold post until he gets back."

Campbell said the Lions could use a combination of defensive end Austin Bryant and undrafted rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor in Cominsky's absence.

Bryant had one tackle in 27 snaps in the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but did not play against Washington. Taylor was inactive for the Lions' first two games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Duce Staley: Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift has 'responded' to my challenge

Three and a half months after he challenged D'Andre Swift to do a better job playing through injury, Duce Staley could not be happier with his running back's performance. Swift had 87 yards from scrimmage and a key touchdown while playing through a sprained ankle in the Detroit Lions' win over the Washington Commanders last week, and the third-year back appears ready to gut through the injury again Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Detroit Lions Dl#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#The Washington Commanders#The Seattle Seahawks#The New England Patriots
Daily Mail

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown takes a sly dig at Dyami Brown as he claims he 'didn't see him on the field much' during Detroit's win over Washington after the Commanders WR was drafted ahead of him

Detroit Lions breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already been turning heads with his performances to start the season, but the second year player's latest comments off the field may turn even a few more of them. St. Brown has talked in the past about using the fact that...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football game predictions vs. Minnesota: This one could go either way

Free Press sports writers share their predictions on the Michigan State Spartans' game against Minnesota on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network):. Watch out, Spartans fans! Don’t let those TV cameras catch you looking sad if the Gophers start piling up the points, which is almost a certainty under P.J. Fleck’s high-flying offense, which ranks eighth in scoring and second in total offense in FBS. At least quarterback Tanner Morgan isn’t Michael Penix Jr., so at least the East Lansing Fire Department won’t be called to put out the flames in MSU’s secondary this week. The pick: Minnesota 37, Michigan State 30.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Free Press

No sweep for Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles in 8-1 loss as Jordan Lyles throws CG

A frustrated Matt Manning pounded the baseball into his glove and tossed the rosin bag. He walked Terrin Vavra, the leadoff man in sixth inning, on seven pitches. Two batters later, Kyle Stowers crushed a two-run home run to center field to put the Baltimore Orioles ahead by five runs, and Manning hung his head as he returned to the mound. He then issued his fifth walk of the night on six pitches, which forced manager A.J. Hinch to the mound.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football game predictions vs. Maryland: Can defense answer first Big Ten test?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions on the Michigan Wolverines' game against Maryland on Saturday (noon, Fox):. It’s difficult to imagine Michigan’s defense silencing Tagovailoa the way it smothered quarterbacks from Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut. But it’s also difficult to imagine Maryland’s defense slowing the Wolverines enough for that to matter. The pick: Michigan 45, Maryland 23.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy