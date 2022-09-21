ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Port St. Lucie man dead, another hurt in S.R. 60 crash in Osceola County

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY — A Port St. Lucie man died and another Port St. Lucie man was critically injured Wednesday in a crash involving three vehicles, one of which was carrying 23 inmates from a prison in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 6:16 a.m. on State Road 60 in Kenansville, the FHP stated.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2017 Dodge Ram traveled west on S.R. 60. The 54-year-old driver is from Port St. Lucie, as was the 52-year-old passenger. The latter died, according to the FHP.

A witness reported the Dodge Ram tried to pass a vehicle, and entered the eastbound lane into the path of a 2007 Mitsubishi box truck.

Both drivers tried to swerve, but the Dodge hit the Mitsubishi.

A 2015 Motor Coach with 23 prison inmates was behind the Mitsubishi traveling east, headed to a work-release program in Okeechobee, the FHP stated.

Because of the initial crash, the Motor Coach hit the back of the Mitsubishi.

Deputy shoots handgun in sch: Martin deputy shoots handgun in Classical Academy school; projectile penetrates class wall

The FHP reported the conditions were dark and foggy.

While the Dodge passenger died at the scene, the Dodge driver was flown to a hospital with critical injuries. The Mitsubishi driver, a 43-year-old Brandon man, also was flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

Fourteen passengers in the Motor Coach were taken to various hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 69-year-old man from Lakeland, had minor injuries.

FHP did not release the names of those involved in the crash, citing Marsy's Law, passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

