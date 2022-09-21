ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins City Council supports landmark eligibility ruling for Pobre Pancho's building

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FCSh_0i4hHW7A00

The monthslong battle over the fate of the former Pobre Pancho's Mexican restaurant building on North College Avenue may be on the path toward a rare nonconsensual landmark designation in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins City Council struck down an owner-led appeal opposing the building's historic landmark eligibility Tuesday night, voting 4-0 to uphold the Fort Collins Historic Preservation Commission's July 20 determination that the building is eligible for landmark status due to its 53-year legacy as a Hispanic-owned business. Council members Shirley Peel, Kelly Ohlson and Emily Francis were not present Tuesday.

Council's Tuesday decision and findings will be presented as a resolution and voted on by council at its Oct. 4 meeting, marking a major step in the tug of war over the building's future.

How Pobre Pancho's found itself in a historic preservation fight

The restaurant, which moved from its first home on Walnut Street to 1802 N. College Ave. in 1969, was run by Frank Perez and his family until 2020, when a terminal cancer diagnosis led Perez to sell the business and its building to longtime customer Asher Haun that August. Perez died later that year.

Haun — who owns Pobre Pancho's under the name H&H Properties — shuttered the restaurant in March, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, increased food costs and its lack of profits. Shortly after, he confirmed plans to sell the 61-year-old building to Raising Cane's, which wanted to raze it and a neighboring used car dealership and use the sites for a new North College Avenue drive-thru.

The chicken tender chain's development plans kicked off a historic review of the car dealership and restaurant because both buildings were more than 50 years old, and city staff ultimately determined Pobre Pancho's was eligible for landmark status given its longstanding association with the Hispanic business community in Fort Collins.

A Raising Cane's spokesperson has since told the Coloradoan the chain is now looking for new sites to consider for its forthcoming second drive-thru in Fort Collins.

H&H Properties first appealed the property's landmark eligibility determination to the Historic Preservation Commission, which upheld the determination at its July 20 meeting.

On Aug. 3, H&H Properties appealed the commission's decision to City Council, alleging the commission failed to conduct a fair hearing by considering misleading and irrelevant information. H&H Properties' attorney Jeff Cullers also argued that the commission did not properly apply city code in its decision, claiming that the Perez family is not a historic family and that the Pobre Pancho's building is neither historically significant nor has enough integrity to be landmark eligible.

"Surviving the restaurant industry is hard, but that doesn't make the Perez family historic figures," Cullers argued, calling the Historic Preservation Commission's July 20 decision "a real reach."

"It (was) a humble family Mexican restaurant," he added. "It was never more than that."

Preserving our past:After first-of-its-kind designation try last year, here's what's' next for Fort Collins historic preservation

What's next for Pobre Pancho's?

While Mayor Jeni Ardnt and council member Tricia Canonico both voiced concerns about nonconsensual historic preservation efforts, all four members present Tuesday decided the Historic Preservation Commission held a fair hearing this summer, striking down H&H Properties' final appeal attempt.

If confirmed through a resolution at the Oct. 4 council meeting, however, Tuesday's council decision would not make Pobre Pancho's a historic landmark.

Instead, it would mean Pobre Pancho's will be subject to protections listed for historic resources in the city's code. As part of that, a modification of standards would be necessary if H&H Properties wanted to demolish the building or make alterations that don't fit preservation standards, according to Fort Collins' Senior Historic Planner Jim Bertolini.

If confirmed by council next month, the decision would also keep the property's eligibility to become a landmark in place, meaning three community members, a City Council member or the city's Historic Preservation Commission itself can take steps to nominate the building for landmark status.

Frank Perez's daughter Monica Bird told the Coloradoan she plans to take steps to nominate the property for landmark designation, claiming during Tuesday's meeting that her father's restaurant was not only a refuge for Hispanic diners in a largely white Fort Collins, but was also likely the city's oldest minority-owned restaurant run by a single owner.

If designated, the property would be fully protected from exterior alterations, demolition and new construction that doesn't fit under a set of national historic property standards. Its owners would also be eligible for state tax credits, a zero-interest loan program and grants for improvements.

Cullers said he was disappointed by Tuesday's decision but declined to comment further. Haun also declined to comment after Tuesday's meeting. On Wednesday, he declined to comment on whether he planned to oppose any landmark designation efforts of the property should that come to fruition.

Grow where you're planted:After time in WWII internment camp and unexpected farming career in Northern Colorado, Helen Horii turns 101

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Airport noise costs Denver millions

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Restaurants
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
Fort Collins, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more

The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
DENVER, CO
Government Technology

Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands

(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
budgettravel.com

Five Fun, Affordable Fall Adventures in Fort Collins, Colorado

Leaf peeping is a great way to explore Fort Collins, Colorado, and the surrounding Northern Colorado area during its most beautiful season: autumn. Fort Collins proximity to the Cache la Poudre River canyon and Rocky Mountain National Park makes it a leaf-peeping magnet, and the perfect basecamp for fall adventures to Lory State Park, the Roosevelt National Forest, Rocky Mountain National Park and more. While the peak season for fall foliage typically runs from the last week in September to the second week of October, experts anticipate the leaves will peak slightly early this year, perhaps closer to mid-September. Here are five affordable fall adventures in Fort Collins:
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Food Drink#Fort Collins City Council#Mexican#North College Avenue#Hispanic#N College Ave#H H Properties#Raising Cane
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Government Technology

Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School

(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
LONGMONT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
K99

Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign

Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Stretch of I-25 from Berthoud to Longmont to be widened

The last two-lane stretch of I-25 in northern Colorado is expanding. The Coloradoan reports the seven-mile stretch of road from Highway 56 near Berthoud to Highway 66 near Longmont has received $350 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The money will be put towards adding express lanes, replacing interchanges, and widening shoulders. No word on a state date for the roadwork, but the funding ensures the North I-25 Express Lanes project extends from Fort Collins to Longmont. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2022 corn maze design

LASALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park will honor a Colorado nonprofit with a corn maze design this autumn. This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors Hero Expeditions, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton that organizes outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders. Located seven miles south...
EATON, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
washparkprofile.com

Acosta, former Brighton police commander, dies

Former Brighton Police Department Cmdr. Frank Acosta passed away of natural causes, the city announced Sept. 23. Acosta joined the police department in February 2000. Before that, he was a state trooper for eight years. Acosta was a patrol officer, a detective for the North Metro Drug Task Force, a...
BRIGHTON, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy