Smyrna, DE

Delaware Department of Correction K-9 dies in parked car at Smyrna-area prison

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago
The Delaware Department of Correction and the Office of Animal Welfare are investigating the death of a K-9 at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

Lux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found dead inside a marked DOC K-9 vehicle by his handler on Sunday. The vehicle was "parked, secured and idling" on the grounds of the prison at the time, according to department spokesman Paul Shavack.

"A thorough and comprehensive investigation is continuing and further details regarding the incident will not be released at this time as to not compromise the integrity of the investigation," Shavack wrote.

Comments / 43

Mark A Christiansen
2d ago

unacceptable 🤬 officer needs to held accountable for his unresponsibile actions that cost another living creature it's life, that's animal cruelty if u ask me

Reply(2)
28
SoundsOfLaughter By Monty
2d ago

don't need to release anything he didn't have air on or there was a exhaust leak into car that was over looked either way the officer is responsible

Reply(2)
22
Ms.
2d ago

Did his handler leave him in a HOT PARKED CAR? Whoever left him in the vehicle should be fired and charged.

Reply(1)
25
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy