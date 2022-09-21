The Delaware Department of Correction and the Office of Animal Welfare are investigating the death of a K-9 at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

Lux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found dead inside a marked DOC K-9 vehicle by his handler on Sunday. The vehicle was "parked, secured and idling" on the grounds of the prison at the time, according to department spokesman Paul Shavack.

"A thorough and comprehensive investigation is continuing and further details regarding the incident will not be released at this time as to not compromise the integrity of the investigation," Shavack wrote.

More: How Delaware's prison system is preventing the truth about abuse lawsuits from being made public

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Department of Correction K-9 dies in parked car at Smyrna-area prison