Trial begins for ex-Newark cop accused of fatally shooting his wife in Jefferson

By Kaitlyn Kanzler, NorthJersey.com
Daily Record
Daily Record
 2 days ago

MORRISTOWN − Attorneys on Wednesday presented two versions of John Formisano's mental state on the night he stands accused of killing his wife.

Defense attorney Anthony Iacullo put his hands on Formisano's shoulders at the start of his opening statement and told jurors the events during the night of July 14, 2019 happened quickly. He said his client mentally decompensated when he learned there was a man in the bedroom he used to share with his wife.

Iacullo said that Formisano told police that he "blacked out, "lost it" and that it was like he was looking over his shoulder the night he allegedly killed his 37-year-old wife , Christie Solaro-Formisano, and seriously injured her boyfriend.

Morris County prosecutors, however, argue Formisano knew what he was doing the night he left his two children motherless.

"Make no mistake, the defendant's actions were not borne from loss of control that evening," said Assistant Prosecutor Tara Wang. "It was driven by a desire to control."

Wang said Formisano didn't care that his wife had begun to see Timothy Simonson, but had ordered her not to bring him to the home they used to share on Mirror Place in Jefferson.

"When he learned she disobeyed him, he was motivated by rage to act, rage that was growing before the murder," Wang said.

Formisano allegedly changed Solaro-Formisano's name in his phone to a series of expletives in the weeks before her murder, something that Wang said shows his anger and resentment against his wife. The pair were in the process of a divorce and Formisano had been living with his mother in Livingston at the time of the shooting.

During her opening statement, Wang went into detail about what she said happened on Mirror Place the night of the homicide. She said Formisano finished his shift at the Newark Police Department, where he was a 24-year veteran and acting lieutenant, at 10 p.m. and drove to the house, still in uniform and still armed with his duty-issued weapon. He didn't call or text Solaro-Formisano to let her know he was coming over, according to the assistant prosecutor.

Formisano parked on a side street "out of sight" and didn't ring the doorbell or announce his presence, Wang said.

"He walked through the front door, uninvited and unannounced and fired shots as Christie hid in a hallway bathroom," Wang said.

During his opening statement, Iacullo countered that Formisano had called the house phone and let it ring two to three times but hung up when there was no answer and that he didn't want to let it ring because it was loud, late and the children would have been in bed.

Iacullo said that when Formisano entered the hallway toward the master bedroom, Solaro-Formisano rushed out of the bedroom dressed in a white robe with hair and makeup done and told her estranged husband that Simonson was over.

The defense attorney said that Formisano had asked Solaro-Formisano to not bring Simonson to the home because it was their family home and "sacred" to their children.

Upon hearing Simonson was in the house, Formisano began walking to the bedroom and Solaro-Formisano began pushing him away and that's when he "blacked out," Iacullo said.

"That point going forward, he is only able to recall bits and pieces," Iacullo told the jury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1vDI_0i4hH98w00

Solaro-Formisano was found dead on her neighbor's doorstep after she attempted to flee her home during the shooting. Simonson was found seriously injured in the master bedroom.

Iacullo told the courtroom that Formisano suffered from undiagnosed major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder and the 'highly volatile and emotionally charged events" the night of the shooting caused him to experience an acute dissociative reaction.

"These preexisting conditions made John more susceptible to the acute dissociative reaction he had that night," Iacullo said. "He also experiences traumatic amnesia, where a person is unable to accurately recall what took place during that time."

Wang argued that Formisano began to "manufacture a narrative that would account for his actions," but had taken steps to hinder his apprehension. He changed out of his police uniform, placed his weapon in his trunk and got rid of his E-ZPass, cellphone and license plate on his car, she said.

Formisano surrendered during a motor vehicle stop in Livingston, 30 miles from the crime scene. The alleged murder weapon was found in his vehicle.

Prior to bringing the jury into the courtroom, Judge Michael Gaus warned the public in the gallery that he would not tolerate any kind of outbursts throughout the trial. He said no one would get a second chance and would instruct a sheriff's officer to escort a person out of the courtroom should they cause a problem.

