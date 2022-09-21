ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth construction software company B2W Software sold to California tech firm

By Paul Briand
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cd0GQ_0i4hGxDO00

B2W Software, a Portsmouth company founded in 1993 to create software to manage heavy civil construction projects has been sold to a California technology company with similar specialties.

Trimble, based in Sunnyvale, Calif., on Sept. 14 announced it has purchased privately held the firm, which got its start on founder Paul McKeon’s a card table in the living room of his Stratham home more than 28 years ago.

Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed. Operations as well as McKeon and the management team on Bow Street in Portsmouth are not expected to change with the sale.

In its announcement, Trimble said the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other infrastructure initiatives across the globe has motivated construction organizations to fast track the digitization of their processes and operations.

As infrastructure projects become increasingly complex, the company said, data-driven insights and analytics will be imperative to improve productivity, increase efficiency and drive sustainability.

“Practically speaking, the acquisition means business as usual for B2W customers and employees,” McKeon said. “Trimble is looking to retain the entire team including the executive team. Trimble has been very enthusiastic about what they have seen from the team and the overall company.”

He added that with Trimble’s acquisition, “we can realize the next chapter of our story. By linking the planned with the executed, we will provide civil contractors with a truly connected construction experience, unlocking valuable new insights for our customers across their entire operation.”

B2W has more than 100 employees, with the majority based in Portsmouth. Trimble’s headcount is in the neighborhood of 11,500.

“Seamlessly connected workflows are key to unlocking the true potential of an organization’s data,” said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of Trimble’s Civil Solutions Division. “With the acquisition of B2W, Trimble will be able to provide an unparalleled end-to-end digital experience — connecting the digital to the physical — for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors.”

Heavy construction

McKeon’s original vision was to create a specialized software tool – which he called B2W Estimate — to replace pencil and paper in estimating the cost of construction jobs before bidding for a project. B2W Estimate ultimately became part of a suite of products contained in the company’s ONE Platform, which was formally introduced upon its 25th anniversary in 2019.

ONE – Operational Network Elements – unifies estimating, dispatching, data tracking and maintenance elements into a single unit. Other software companies offer construction management software, but in a piecemeal, disconnected way, according to McKeon.

The ONE suite’s newest addition is B2W Production Targets, which gives heavy construction contractors access to a job’s progress more accurately in real time.

Without this ability, daily targets are typically set by averaging projected productivity from the original estimate evenly over the duration of a job or a particular phase. These averaged targets of progress, according to the company, can present a distorted impression of job progress on a given day or series of days when compared to actual production data.

The work managed by the B2W software ranges from highways and bridges to energy generation facilities, underground utilities and power transmission, according to the company.

Trimble was founded in 1978 and over the years has acquired other software and technology companies. In 2002, Trimble and heavy construction equipment maker Caterpillar formed a joint venture called Caterpillar Trimble Control Technologies (CTCT) to develop machine control products for improved customer productivity and lower costs on earthmoving projects.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visitcollaborativenh.org.

Comments / 0

Related
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
YORK COUNTY, ME
Clock Online

Lakeshore Estates - Newly Remodeled 1, 2 and 3 br Apartment Homes

Lakeshore Estates is all about location, convenience and comfort! Our fully remodeled apartment homes offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom open concept floorplans. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in bathroom and kitchen, vinyl plank flooring, ultra-plush carpet, LED lighting and more! Our community offers an outdoor pool, private off-street parking, and on-site laundry facilities and provides every resident with a prompt and professional on-site management team.
LACONIA, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
California State
Portsmouth, NH
Business
Portsmouth, NH
Industry
newhampshirebulletin.com

Worker shortage and too few discharge options close 48 beds at state hospital

In a week where nearly 30 adults were waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient psychiatric care, 48 of New Hampshire Hospital’s 184 beds are closed due to staffing shortages, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette told executive councilors this week. That’s partly due to the department’s...
CONCORD, NH
bostonrealestatetimes.com

East Brown Cow Acquires Four Historic Buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND- East Brown Cow and their broker Malone Commercial Brokers announced the acquisition of four historic buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine. The transaction is the largest in the Old Port since East Brown Cow’s $11.7M Middle Street portfolio acquisition of 4 Canal Plaza, 178 Middle Street, and 184 Middle Street in January of 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Management Software#Tech#B2w#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Stratham
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
wabi.tv

Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Software
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia police purchase mobile command center with grant funding

LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department now has its first-ever mobile command center thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security. “It's going to be used for three different things,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield explained. “Mobile command for any type of ongoing incident, but also it's going to be used for the accident reconstruction team. All the equipment for accident reconstruction will be stored in here, and also for crime scene processing.”
manchesterinklink.com

Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief

The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Pipe bursts in Rivier University dorm building, causing flooding

NASHUA, N.H. — Dozens of students at Rivier University in Nashua are out of their rooms after flooding in one of the dorms. On Thursday, 110 students were evacuated from Brassard Hall after a sprinkler pipe burst. Students were allowed back into the dorms to grab their belongings before...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy