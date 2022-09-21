Ramsi's Cafe on the World closes in Louisville's East End

A longtime restaurant is closing its East End location.

Ramsi's Cafe on the World opened a second location in Norton Commons at 10639 Meeting St. last July, in the former Verbena Cafe space. Now, that restaurant has closed.

Norton Commons spokesman Tyler Glick confirmed the restaurant closed last week.

Owner Ramsi Kamar opened the original Ramsi's Café at 1293 Bardstown Road in 1994.

In a previous interview, owner Ramsi Kamar said opening another restaurant was the only way his business could survive the pandemic. Last September, Kamar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

Dining at Ramsi's is a global experience. The menu has items like poblano chilaquiles and quesadillas, chipotle queso, Old World hummus, Spanish paella and Egyptian falafel.

The staff also hails from different parts of the world: Sudan, Syria, Cuba, Mexico, Senegal, Ethiopia and Gambia, to name a few. Kamar said it was his "definition of success" to have his staff look like "everyone in America."

