Akron Amber Alert: What’s next for Castro, now in jail

AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of abducting a 4-year-old after shooting the child’s mother in Akron was handed a $1 million bond at his arraignment Wednesday.

Jose Alexis Claudio Castro, 24, who is reportedly the child’s father, has been charged with kidnapping and felonious assault.

He was arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday, where he received a $1 million or 10% cash or surety bond. He was still in the Summit County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Castro has a hearing on a temporary restraining order set for Thursday, court records show.

Castro allegedly shot the woman in the 1100 block of Tulip Street in Akron on Monday evening. He took her car along with the child, police said. An Amber Alert was issued. The child was later returned to detectives unharmed.

Castro was arrested by Cleveland police at 2 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station near the intersection of West 77th Street and Detroit Avenue. FOX 8 cameras were there.

The child’s mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She is now in stable condition.

