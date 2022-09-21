Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Chillicothe Police responded to 88 calls for service on Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 12:14 pm, Report of a two-vehicle crash on the business lot in the 100 block of W. Business 36. No injuries were reported. Parties exchanged information. 12:49 pm, Officers took a report of theft that...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks
The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
kchi.com
One More Booked Wednesday
One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
kttn.com
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
KMZU
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrests
A Pittsburgh, PA woman was arrested Wednesday morning in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 28-year-old Deshawn D Thomas at about 11:07 am for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released.
kchi.com
Six Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Hale Man Arrested In Carroll County
A Hale resident, 36-year-old Ronald D Hines, was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County. Hines was arrested at about 8:00 am Thursday for alleged Driving While Intoxicated with drugs, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Chariton county Jail.
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings
Several recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 52-year-old Marty J Thorne was sentenced to jail time for alleged Contempt of Court. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 19-year-old Corliss Stanley Depee was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged Failure...
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
kttn.com
Patrol arrests man from hale on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Carroll County the morning of September 22nd on multiple allegations. Thirty-six year old Ronald Hines was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs, felony delivery of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance and failing to maintain the right half of the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
ktvo.com
Specialist reassembling Rongey's skeleton to determine manner of death
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County coroner is still waiting to learn the cause and manner of death for murder suspect Jesse Rongey. The Kirksville man’s skeletal remains were found in a ditch in an undisclosed wooded area along Youngstown Trail on September 6, 2022. Dental records confirmed...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
KCTV 5
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
ktvo.com
Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home
ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
kttn.com
Trenton man charged with leaving the scene of an accident
A Trenton man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which police said property damage exceeded $1,000. Twenty-six-year-old Bradley Eugene Simpson was arrested by police on Saturday. Bond is $2,000 cash with Simpson scheduled on September 27th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Comments / 0