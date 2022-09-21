ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Chillicothe Police responded to 88 calls for service on Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 12:14 pm, Report of a two-vehicle crash on the business lot in the 100 block of W. Business 36. No injuries were reported. Parties exchanged information. 12:49 pm, Officers took a report of theft that...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks

The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

One More Booked Wednesday

One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
CAMERON, MO
khqa.com

Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman

JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
JAMESPORT, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Arrests

A Pittsburgh, PA woman was arrested Wednesday morning in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 28-year-old Deshawn D Thomas at about 11:07 am for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kchi.com

Six Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Hale Man Arrested In Carroll County

A Hale resident, 36-year-old Ronald D Hines, was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County. Hines was arrested at about 8:00 am Thursday for alleged Driving While Intoxicated with drugs, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Chariton county Jail.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 52-year-old Marty J Thorne was sentenced to jail time for alleged Contempt of Court. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 19-year-old Corliss Stanley Depee was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged Failure...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man from hale on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Carroll County the morning of September 22nd on multiple allegations. Thirty-six year old Ronald Hines was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs, felony delivery of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance and failing to maintain the right half of the road.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home

ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
ROLLA, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man charged with leaving the scene of an accident

A Trenton man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which police said property damage exceeded $1,000. Twenty-six-year-old Bradley Eugene Simpson was arrested by police on Saturday. Bond is $2,000 cash with Simpson scheduled on September 27th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
TRENTON, MO

