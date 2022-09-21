Read full article on original website
Women with type 2 diabetes have 60% increased chance of early death – research
Women in the UK with type 2 diabetes have a 60% increased risk of an early death and will live five years less than the average woman in the general population, early research suggests.Scientists have also found that men with the disease have a 44% increased risk of dying prematurely and live 4.5 years less.Results also suggest that smoking shortens the life expectancy of people with type 2 diabetes by 10 years, while diagnosis at a younger age cuts life expectancy by over eight years.The findings, presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden, are...
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Active Surveillance Feasible for Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Active surveillance may be a viable strategy for most diagnosed thyroid cancers, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Oncology. Allen S. Ho, M.D., from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues followed 222 patients with ≤20-mm Bethesda...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Individuals with autoimmune diseases may have an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases
1. An increased incidence of new cardiovascular disease was seen in individuals with autoimmune disease compared to those without. 2. This increased risk was greatest in younger patients and increased among patients with multiple autoimmune conditions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Autoimmune diseases are known to be associated...
Hysterectomy: Another Diabetes Risk Factor?
An early hysterectomy may serve as an independent risk factor for developing future diabetes, according to a French cohort study. Compared with women with an intact uterus, those who underwent a hysterectomy saw a 20% higher risk for developing incident type 2 diabetes over 16-year follow-up, after adjusting for age at menarche, menopausal status and age at menopause, use of oral contraceptive devices and hormone replacement therapy, and number of pregnancies, said Fabrice Bonnet, MD, PhD, of Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes in France.
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
Smoking May Increase Odds of Meniere Disease in Men
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For men, smoking is positively related and alcohol consumption is negatively related to the risk for Meniere disease (MD), according to a study published online Aug. 26 in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. So Young Kim, Ph.D., from the CHA University in...
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk 50–80% Higher in Older Adults Who Caught COVID-19
Older people who had a COVID-19 infection show a considerably higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. This is according to a new research study of more than 6 million patients aged 65 and older. Researchers...
MI Outcomes May Be Worse in Patients With Rheumatic IMID
FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risks for mortality, heart failure, and recurrent myocardial infarction (MI) and the need for coronary reintervention are increased for patients with MI and rheumatic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), according to a study published in the Sept. 20 issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Early Mortality High for Aortic Dissection Patients Not Planned for Surgery
FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The overall mortality rate for type A acute aortic dissection (TAAAD) is about 6 percent at 48 hours, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in JAMA Cardiology. Kevin M. Harris, M.D., from Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, and...
Older adults prescribed opioids at elevated risk for CV events, especially HF
Individuals aged 65 years or older who were prescribed opioids had increased risk for various CVD events, most prominently HF, researchers reported in ESC Heart Failure. Further, among women, opioid users had significantly higher risks for HF, stroke and mortality compared with women who did not use opioids, according to the study.
Performance of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests With Nasal Self-Sampling Examined
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — During the period of omicron emergence, the performance of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with nasal self-sampling declined, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in The BMJ. Ewoud Schuit, Ph.D., from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a diagnostic...
Genetic Predisposition to Smoking Causally Linked to Stroke Outcomes
FRIDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There appears to be a causal association for genetic predisposition to smoking with worse functional outcome after ischemic stroke, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Neurology. Zhizhong Zhang, Ph.D., from Jinling Hospital and Medical School of Nanjing University in...
HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
Several Factors Significantly Tied to Atopic Dermatitis Disease Burden
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Atopic dermatitis (AD) severity and time spent managing symptoms have the strongest associations with self-reported disease burden, according to a study recently published in JAMA Dermatology. Rawaan Elsawi, from University of Toronto and Women’s College Research Institute, and colleagues examined the burden...
Adults with ADHD may be twice as likely to develop cardiovascular diseases
A large population-based study in Sweden recently showed that individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were at a two-fold higher risk of all types of cardiovascular diseases than those without ADHD. Among adults with ADHD, men, younger people, and those with comorbid psychiatric conditions exhibited increased cardiovascular risk. The...
