Anoka, MN

MIX 108

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks

Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
MINNESOTA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN

Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
MINNETONKA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Miss The Pickle Pizza From The Minnesota State Fair? Here Are Places To Get It

One of the newest food items at the MN State Fair was also one of the most talked about and highly anticipated. It was the pickle pizza which consists of Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella, and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning (according to mnstatefair.org). This delicious item is from a new vendor as of this year, Rick's Pizza, which was located on the West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.
MINNESOTA STATE
wiproud.com

‘Just extraordinary’: 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin Lake

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than one year after a 1,200-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota in Wisconsin, another dugout canoe was retrieved from the same area, only this time the artifact was much older. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologists, alongside partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations, recovered a...
MADISON, WI
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN

