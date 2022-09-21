Read full article on original website
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
3,000-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest ever found in Great Lakes region
A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday.
Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
Miss The Pickle Pizza From The Minnesota State Fair? Here Are Places To Get It
One of the newest food items at the MN State Fair was also one of the most talked about and highly anticipated. It was the pickle pizza which consists of Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella, and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning (according to mnstatefair.org). This delicious item is from a new vendor as of this year, Rick's Pizza, which was located on the West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.
A 3,000-year-old canoe has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake: "Truly incredible"
A 3,000-year-old canoe has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced Thursday. The canoe dates back to 1000 B.C., making it the oldest ever discovered in the Great Lakes region by about 1,000 years. The discovery in Madison's Lake Mendota comes less than a year after...
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
‘Just extraordinary’: 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin Lake
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than one year after a 1,200-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota in Wisconsin, another dugout canoe was retrieved from the same area, only this time the artifact was much older. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologists, alongside partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations, recovered a...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Nightmare traffic near Renaissance Festival causes headache for businesses
Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Photo by Christine Schuster. Louisville Township supervisor Bob Pieper said Saturdays are busy this time of year for his furniture refinishing business on Old Brick Yard Road. But, on Saturday, it took one customer four hours...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall
As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected. Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.
