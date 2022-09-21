Read full article on original website
Why Cancer Death Rates Have Sharply Declined In Recent Years
In the United States, the two most common forms of cancer are breast and lung, with bronchus, prostate, and colon cancer rounding out the top five.
KXLY
Active Surveillance Feasible for Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Active surveillance may be a viable strategy for most diagnosed thyroid cancers, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Oncology. Allen S. Ho, M.D., from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues followed 222 patients with ≤20-mm Bethesda...
Cancer death rates continue to fall, driven by new treatments and improved screening
Significant strides in cancer treatments, diagnostic tools and prevention strategies continue to drive down cancer death rates, according to a report published Wednesday by the American Association for Cancer Research. Death rates from cancer have been falling over the past two decades, particularly sharply in recent years, the group's annual...
ajmc.com
AACR Progress Report Highlights New Drugs Along With Disparities, Challenges of Obesity, Aging Population
The annual report notes that progress in reducing cancer mortality is uneven among populations, with minority groups not seeing the same benefits from therapeutic advances. Cancers related to obesity are also on the rise. According to American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the past year has brought plenty of good...
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening increases percentage of Stage I cases detected, while reducing percentage of Stage IV cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse healthcare systems resulted in an 8.4 percent increase in the number of Stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6 percent decrease in Stage IV disease, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. According to lead investigator Anil Vachani, M.D.,...
pharmacytimes.com
Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Shows Positive Results for Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 trial of AstraZeneca’s durvalumab demonstrates an improved overall survival benefit. Updated results from the TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) phase 3 trial showed that durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy showed clinically meaningful and durable overall survival (OS) benefit as a treatment for individuals with advanced biliary tract cancer.
insideedition.com
Cancer-Related Deaths Have Declined Over the Past Decade: CDC Report
Deaths related to cancer have decreased over the last decade, according to new research. Cancer killed an estimated 602,350 people in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the U.S. cancer death rate declined by 32% from 1991 to 2019, according to the annual report from...
Most LGBTQI+ Cancer Patients Lack Resources Tailored to Gender/Sexual Identity
Most LGBTQI+ patients with cancer report that they did not have access to health education materials tailored to their gender and/or sexual identity regardless of their satisfaction with their overall cancer care, according to results presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16-19, 2022.
KXLY
MI Outcomes May Be Worse in Patients With Rheumatic IMID
FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risks for mortality, heart failure, and recurrent myocardial infarction (MI) and the need for coronary reintervention are increased for patients with MI and rheumatic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), according to a study published in the Sept. 20 issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association.
TODAY.com
Cancer deaths in US fall steadily with better treatments, prevention
More people are surviving cancer than ever before in the U.S. according to a new report by the American Association for Cancer Research. Experts say this is due to significant strides in treatments, diagnostic tools and prevention strategies.Sept. 23, 2022.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
KXLY
Early Mortality High for Aortic Dissection Patients Not Planned for Surgery
FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The overall mortality rate for type A acute aortic dissection (TAAAD) is about 6 percent at 48 hours, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in JAMA Cardiology. Kevin M. Harris, M.D., from Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, and...
MedicalXpress
Fourth SARS-CoV-2 vaccination also protects cancer patients
A research team led by Matthias Preusser from MedUni Vienna's Division of Oncology had already demonstrated that cancer patients benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID. A recent study now also supports fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to cancer patients does not seem to provide adequate protection. The study has now been published in the journal JAMA Oncology.
Nature.com
The updated role of exosomal proteins in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of cancer
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Exosomes are vesicles encompassed by a lipid bilayer that are released by various living cells. Exosomal proteins are encapsulated within the membrane or embedded on the surface. As an important type of exosome cargo, exosomal proteins can reflect the physiological status of the parent cell and play an essential role in cell"“cell communication. Exosomal proteins can regulate tumor development, including tumor-related immune regulation, microenvironment reconstruction, angiogenesis, epithelial"“mesenchymal transition, metastasis, etc. The features of exosomal proteins can provide insight into exosome generation, targeting, and biological function and are potential sources of markers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. Here, we summarize the effects of exosomal proteins on cancer biology, the latest progress in the application of exosomal proteins in cancer diagnosis and prognosis, and the potential contribution of exosomal proteins in cancer therapeutics and vaccines.
KXLY
Genetic Predisposition to Smoking Causally Linked to Stroke Outcomes
FRIDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There appears to be a causal association for genetic predisposition to smoking with worse functional outcome after ischemic stroke, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Neurology. Zhizhong Zhang, Ph.D., from Jinling Hospital and Medical School of Nanjing University in...
KXLY
Diabetes-Related Deaths Not Decreasing in Rural Areas in the U.S.
FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Decreases in U.S. diabetes-related mortality during the past two decades have been concentrated in urban areas, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in Diabetologia. Ofer Kobo, M.D., from Hillel Yaffe Medical Centre in Hadera, Israel, and colleagues used the U.S....
KXLY
Performance of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests With Nasal Self-Sampling Examined
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — During the period of omicron emergence, the performance of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with nasal self-sampling declined, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in The BMJ. Ewoud Schuit, Ph.D., from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a diagnostic...
MedicalXpress
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
KXLY
Smoking May Increase Odds of Meniere Disease in Men
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For men, smoking is positively related and alcohol consumption is negatively related to the risk for Meniere disease (MD), according to a study published online Aug. 26 in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. So Young Kim, Ph.D., from the CHA University in...
