Reading, PA

abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events

LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall

There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
COLUMBIA, PA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Spotted lanternfly is everywhere. Can they be controlled?

The invasive spotted lanternfly seems to be everywhere or at least on buildings and structures. Since showing up in Berks County in 2014, the lanternfly has become a pest in Pennsylvania that can pose a danger to trees and plants but not to humans. With few natural enemies in Pennsylvania...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
CONYNGHAM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

The Fleetwood Main Street Fair

Join us where you can meet the local businesses, get to know local vendors, listen to music, story telling, and much more! The Fair is Saturday, October 1st from 10-2. Part of Main Street is closed for vendors and businesses. There will be lots of vendors, food, music, raffles and more. Participating vendors, non-profits, and businesses include Five.Thirteen, Scentsy, Michele Ernst Photography, Lady Hawk Spirit Craft, Drupp Design Co, Thirty One, Usborne Books, Caffeinated Shenanigans, Rhonda’s Acrylics, Ambers Creations, Connie’s Treasures, Color Street, Sparkle and Shine by Meg, Soul Repair, R&M Rustic Creations, Jillibeanies, Wreaths on Walnut, RAM American Handmade, Luna Cakes, Sew Much More, A Box of Berks, Tim’s Smoked, FAHS Yearbook, Cub Scout pack 103, Lifeline of Berks County, Breast Health Services, Fleetwood Girl Scout service unit, St Paul’s Lutheran Relay team, Fleetwood Community Theater, Grand Central Taproom, The Baltimore Life Companies, Cornerstone Law Firm, Bold River Marketing, Jessica Kline- Realtor, The Last Hairbender, Dani King Hair Studio, Serene Medical Massage, Lash Life & Beauty Bar, Homers, AnitaTrinket, The Shop Eatery, Fleetwood Pizza, Indigo Moon Massage, and Anthony's Barbershop.
FLEETWOOD, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Reading woman charged with neglecting 2 Chihuahuas

A Reading woman has been charged with neglect of animals after authorities discovered two Chihuahuas confined to a wet basement with their ribs visible and suffering from severe dental disease. Maricella Hernandez, 43, no permanent address, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a...
READING, PA
