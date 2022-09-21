Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Warriors' Steve Kerr goes on media tour to defend disgraced Suns owner Robert Sarver
In several interviews published Wednesday - after the NBA investigation was published, but before Sarver said he was selling the teams - Kerr said he hadn't changed his mind about Sarver.
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Will Jae Crowder start training camp with Phoenix Suns? His '99 WON'T BE THERE' deleted tweet brings doubt
Chris Paul usually calls Jae Crowder "9-9" as his Phoenix Suns teammate wears that unique jersey number. Crowder called himself the same thing quoting a tweet about training camp that suggests he'll be absent from it. "99 WONT BE THERE!" The Republic story that was tweeted, which he reacted to,...
10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise
Take a look at 10 Black business owners who we think have the drive, energy, knowledge and, yes, affluence to run the Phoenix Suns franchise.
Steve Kerr doubles down on defense of Robert Sarver over racism allegations
Separate investigations into his alleged workplace misconduct confirmed that Robert Sarver repeated the n-word on multiple occasions. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, though, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr maintains he never saw any behavior from the disgraced owner that could he construed as racist. Doubling down on...
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown says he seriously considered restarting baseball career with Padres earlier this year
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown says he was seriously considering an attempt at becoming a two-sport athlete earlier this
Disgraced NBA team governor Robert Sarver blames everyone but himself
In a released statement, Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver announced that he will be reluctantly selling his portion of the franchise. Simultaneously, he made sure to make the point clear that this was against his wishes, and that he didn’t believe any of this was fair to him.
Sarver Criticized for Statement About Sale of Mercury, Suns
The NBA and WNBA owner cited an “unforgiving climate” in his decision to sell the teams.
The serious Robert Sarver fear NBA got ‘bailed out’ from amid looming Suns sale
Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, the subject of much controversy after being found guilty of making misogynistic and racist remarks, has finally made the decision to relinquish ownership of the team. After initially being suspended for a year and fined $10 million, it was announced that Sarver “has started the process” to sell both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, much to the chagrin of some, like LeBron James. However, it appears as if there are plenty of people behind the scenes who are more than happy to see Sarver leave the NBA’s esteemed group of governors.
Who might want to buy the Phoenix Suns?
With the NBA season set to start next week, one of the most pressing questions in professional basketball is who will become the next owner of the Phoenix Suns. The team's current majority owner, Robert Sarver, said Wednesday he's selling the franchise along with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. His announcement comes one week after an NBA investigation found that Sarver used racially insensitive language, made sex-related remarks to female employees, and repeatedly berated other Suns and Mercury staff. Sarver, a real estate developer from Arizona, has been suspended from the NBA for a year and fined $10 million.
Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner
The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner. SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The...
