ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Yardbarker

Disgraced NBA team governor Robert Sarver blames everyone but himself

In a released statement, Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver announced that he will be reluctantly selling his portion of the franchise. Simultaneously, he made sure to make the point clear that this was against his wishes, and that he didn’t believe any of this was fair to him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The serious Robert Sarver fear NBA got ‘bailed out’ from amid looming Suns sale

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, the subject of much controversy after being found guilty of making misogynistic and racist remarks, has finally made the decision to relinquish ownership of the team. After initially being suspended for a year and fined $10 million, it was announced that Sarver “has started the process” to sell both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, much to the chagrin of some, like LeBron James. However, it appears as if there are plenty of people behind the scenes who are more than happy to see Sarver leave the NBA’s esteemed group of governors.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Suns#Mercury
CBS News

Who might want to buy the Phoenix Suns?

With the NBA season set to start next week, one of the most pressing questions in professional basketball is who will become the next owner of the Phoenix Suns. The team's current majority owner, Robert Sarver, said Wednesday he's selling the franchise along with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. His announcement comes one week after an NBA investigation found that Sarver used racially insensitive language, made sex-related remarks to female employees, and repeatedly berated other Suns and Mercury staff. Sarver, a real estate developer from Arizona, has been suspended from the NBA for a year and fined $10 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner

The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner. SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy