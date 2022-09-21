Read full article on original website
I’m a makeup artist – how to wipe years off your age & why women in their 40s should use my ‘cursive E’ trick
AGING can bring plenty of positives, from life experience to confidence to wisdom. But for those of us who are OK with our age but don't necessarily want to look it, a professional makeup artist has shared just how to change your makeup application based on how old you are.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting baby No. 3
Zuckerberg has two kids, Max and August, with his college sweetheart and wife of 10 years, Priscilla Chan.
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
Celeb hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai reveals hair mistakes that are aging you, including the wrong way to cover your grays
THE wrong move with makeup or skincare could make you look older – but a few hair mistakes could be aging you, too. Celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai tells the U.S. Sun which errors women make with their strands that could add years to their appearance – and what to do instead.
A TikTok-Famous Stylist Gushed About These Kate Moss-Approved Ballet Flats, and Now They're Selling Out
I walked by a shop window in Paris not once, not twice, but four times this past May, eyeing a pair of black Repetto’s signature Cendrillon flats (AKA, the gold standard of ballet flats). I promised myself I’d buy them as soon as sweaty-feet season was over, but now I just might be too late. Thanks to personal stylist Allison Bornstein, whom you’ve probably seen on TikTok sharing her three-word method to finding your personal style, the shoes keep selling out in nearly every size.
Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels
If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Normani Steps Out In Versace While Attending The Brand’s Fashion Show
Normani stepped out in Versace while attending the brand's fashion show and we love it!
Augustinus Bader Just Launched A Lash & Brow Serum
If you ask me, lash serums are having a capital-M moment. Brands like Grande Cosmetics and Revitalash have been doing this for a moment, but then you’ve got newcomers like The Ordinary who are turning the category on its head. Another brand that’s sure to shake things up is Augustinus Bader, the hyper-luxe, biomedical professor-founded brand that harnesses cutting-edge science to power potent anti-aging skin- and hair care formulas. The brand’s latest innovation? The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, which launches today.
MFW Spring/Summer 2023: The Best Hair and Makeup Looks of the Season
The Italians are bringing color and whimsy to their runways. We're halfway through Fashion Month, not that we want it to end. These weeks in September always give us more than enough beauty inspiration to hoard for the fall and winter. We've hit New York and London — seen architectural hairstyles and gilded face adornments — and have made our way to Milan.
Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale 2022: Snag up to 50% off Morphe, NYX, Revlon and more
Fall is in the air, and Ulta Beauty is celebrating the new season with an amazing sale. Who doesn't love that?. The mega-beauty retailer has rolled out its Fall Haul Event, and it's truly one you don't want to miss out on. This year's sale runs for 21 days starting...
Noughties indie sleaze shoe returns – ballet flats are back on point
Gird your shins! This season, ballet flats, AKA podiatrists’ most hated shoes, are back with a vengeance. At the recent London and New York fashion weeks, they ruled the front row. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh chose a black pair for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral while Katie Holmes and model Bella Hadid have been spotted running errands in them.
Dua Lipa Matched Her Vibrant Jellyfish Halter Top to Her Sky-High Heels
Elle Woods may need to plug her ears for a moment because Dua Lipa just made a convincing case for why orange could very much be the new pink — and no one’s disturbed. On Wednesday, the pop star shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing a day spent at the house and studio of architect Luis Barragán in Mexico City captioned, “BARRAGÁN HEAVEN.” In the pictures, Lipa coordinated her look with the house’s vibrant walls by wearing a bright orange jellyfish-style halter top that featured a keyhole cutout, dangling strings, and lots of ruffles, which she paired with shiny brown croc-embossed pants.
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore sneakers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Dua Lipa Exudes Confidence in a Lace Bodycon Catsuit & Crystalized Accessories for her Future Nostalgia Tour in Colombia
Dua Lipa took to the stage in Bogota, Colombia yesterday at the Parque Salitre Mágico for her Future Nostalgia Tour. Joined by a legion of backup dancers, Lipa wore a catsuit, opting for a fashionable and practical on-stage ensemble. Dressed in seafoam green, the star’s ensemble consisted of a fitted lacy bodice with thick shoulder straps and long fitted legging-like bottoms. Beneath the delicate bodice, the waistline was corset-like with a structured silhouette. Lipa paired the bold one piece with coordinating mid-length gloves and silver lock earrings that played off of the shine of her crystal laiden lids. Although you can’t see...
'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall fashion and skin care
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall fashion and skin care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as COCO + CARMEN, Kate Somerville, YUMMIE and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 79% off. Find all of Tory's Deals...
