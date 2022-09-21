ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Tony Elliott knows the Dome well, but his players don’t (7 things to know for Syracuse-Virginia)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony Elliott has made many trips to the JMA Wireless Dome to face off against Syracuse football. Through 11 seasons on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson coaching staff, Elliott made the trip to Syracuse four times. He knows the environment will be a challenge for his Virginia squad, especially considering only two of his players have ever competed in the Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
WIBX 950

Local Dancers Will Grace The Stanley Theatre Of Utica’s Stage For The Nutcracker

The Stanley Theatre of Utica New York is ready to bring back an all time holiday classic. “The Nutcracker” will be returning to the theatre for three separate performances on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00PM, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00PM, and Sunday, December 4th at 2:00PM. Also for 2022 there will be a special performance on Thursday, December 1st for local schools.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#New York Mets#Local Life#Ballpark#Localevent#Cleveland Indians#Festival#The Syracuse Mets#The Texas Rangers
WIBX 950

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend

It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy