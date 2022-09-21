Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring vs. Snyder
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring High School Steers defeated Snyder 27-24 on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Watch the video above to see the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene Cooper
The Greenwood Rangers kept it tight with undefeated Canyon, but lost 21-14 on Friday night. The Pecos high School Eagles opened their new stadium on Friday, but the homecoming was spoiled by Seminole, which won 69-20.
UTPB issues statement following arrest of soccer coach
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin’s Director of Athletics has released a statement following the arrest of first-year women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas. Tejas, 28, has been charged with drunk driving. “We are aware of the situation and understand that the legal process is ongoing. This is a personnel matter, and at […]
Intruder arrested at elementary school in Texas
A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into a Texas elementary school early Monday morning.
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis D. Sanchez was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI). Midland County officials confirmed the arrest with CBS7. Midland County Judge Terry Johnson issued the following statement regarding the arrest:. “The Midland County Commissioners Court...
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Burglary suspicions in East Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
Local resident runs into problems with solar panels
MIDLAND, Texas — There's no shortage of sunshine here in West Texas, which is why Midland resident Francisco Aguilar started to question why his meter readings have been off. "Right now, the readers from the panels are coming back properly, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, but...
Odessa man to serve two life sentences
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On September 20th an Ector County jury found Valdez guilty and on September 21st the jury sentenced him to life in prison on both counts. During the trial, the victim testified that they had sexual relations with Valdez on multiple occasions while he was on probation for the sexual assault of a different child.
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning. Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department. The press release states Guns […]
Parking lot scams happening in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
Midland man sentenced to two terms of life in prison
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to two terms of life in prison after being convicted of multiple child sexual abuse charges by a Midland County jury. Jesus Trevino Castillo was charged with two counts of...
MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
