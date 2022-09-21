ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
CMPD investigating shooting in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in east Charlotte. According to CMPD, around 2 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot...
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
High-speed chase of Statesville shooting suspects ends in Mecklenburg County

A high-speed chase that started in Iredell County ended with a crash and arrest in north Charlotte Thursday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77, but upon locating it, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and deputies were notified the vehicle was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.
CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.
CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division. Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found...
Homicide investigation underway in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
