WBTV
Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
qcitymetro.com
CMPD investigating shooting in east Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in east Charlotte. According to CMPD, around 2 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a person was shot and killed Friday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive off Ridge Road, near I-485 and Mallard Creek Road. MEDIC says the victim...
WBTV
One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte
The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
WBTV
Suspect wanted in Scotland County murder arrested in Charlotte, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a murder case over the summer is back in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Timonte Purvis has been on the run since July after they said he shot and killed Calib Miles along Old Wire Road near Highway 381.
lakenormanpublications.com
High-speed chase of Statesville shooting suspects ends in Mecklenburg County
A high-speed chase that started in Iredell County ended with a crash and arrest in north Charlotte Thursday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77, but upon locating it, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and deputies were notified the vehicle was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.
CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division. Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found...
WBTV
Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex, homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead overnight along a sidewalk in southwest Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is along South Tryon Street just before Steele Creek Road and just outside the Haven at Rivergate apartments. Police say they...
Homicide investigation underway in University area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
Juvenile identified in connection with bomb threats at 2 Cabarrus County schools, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — On Thursday, the Concord Police Department identified a juvenile who is accused of making telephone bomb threats to Jay M. Robinson and Cox Mill high schools this week. Information about the suspect was not released due to child privacy laws. Police said they received a tip...
cn2.com
York County Deputies Exposed to Suspected Fentanyl While on Traffic Stop
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are expected to be okay on this Friday after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl while just doing their job. Officials say the two were conducting a traffic stop and vehicle search on Thursday when they were exposed. They...
Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
WBTV
Lancaster High threat Thursday ‘unsubstantiated’ after district, police investigate
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - It has been a very long week for area schools, as several have faced violent threats. Thankfully, all turned out to be bogus. WBTV brought you those stories for the past few days. Now, you can add students at one South Carolina school to the list.
WBTV
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say
Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits. Hurricane Fiona, a Category 4 storm, is now moving away from the Caribbean and setting its sights on Bermuda. Updated: 56 minutes ago. At Quail Hollow Club, hundreds of fans watched as American golfers played against International golfers.
Authorities explain seriousness of charges when someone makes threats against schools
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 is getting a new perspective following a series of bomb threats. Just this week, seven bomb threats were made at four Cabarrus County Schools over a three-day period. Now, two juveniles are facing charges in connection to those threats. RELATED COVERAGE:. On Friday,...
1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to the community. “John and...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who robbed Family Dollar store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping that members of the community will help them identify a man who robbed a west Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened Tuesday, September 13 around 9:30 p.m. at a Family Dollar store located in the 2400 block...
