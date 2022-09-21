UC Santa Cruz’s Latin American and Latino Studies Department celebrates the life and legacy of Susanne Jonas, pioneering activist, passionate international advocate for social justice and migrant rights, steadfast critic of U.S. imperialism, dedicated educator, and founding member of our department. She began working as a lecturer at UCSC in 1986, first in the Latin American Studies Program and then in the Latin American and Latino Studies Department. Her courses—among them, Latin American Politics, Latin American Revolutions, Guatemala War and Peace, U.S. Foreign Policy in Central America, Central American Migrations, and Latin American Social Movements—testified to the breadth and depth of her expertise and the richness of her lived experience.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO