Santa Cruz, CA

UC Santa Cruz

Partnership across UC campuses will prepare the next generation of leaders in organic agriculture

A grant of more than $700,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will support a University of California collaboration to improve and expand undergraduate education in organic agriculture, with an emphasis on supporting underrepresented students. The project will be led by UC Santa Cruz, in partnership with UC Berkeley, UC Davis, and UC Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR).
UC Santa Cruz

UCSC chemistry department garners three NIH MIRA grants

Three faculty members in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UC Santa Cruz—Assistant Professor Sarah Loerch, Assistant Professor Shaun McKinnie, and Professor Seth Rubin—have received major research grants from the National Institutes of Health through the Maximizing Investigators' Research Award (MIRA) program. “These are prestigious grants, especially...
UC Santa Cruz

In Memoriam: Susanne Jonas (1941-2022)

UC Santa Cruz’s Latin American and Latino Studies Department celebrates the life and legacy of Susanne Jonas, pioneering activist, passionate international advocate for social justice and migrant rights, steadfast critic of U.S. imperialism, dedicated educator, and founding member of our department. She began working as a lecturer at UCSC in 1986, first in the Latin American Studies Program and then in the Latin American and Latino Studies Department. Her courses—among them, Latin American Politics, Latin American Revolutions, Guatemala War and Peace, U.S. Foreign Policy in Central America, Central American Migrations, and Latin American Social Movements—testified to the breadth and depth of her expertise and the richness of her lived experience.
UC Santa Cruz

The enduring power of Ramses The Great

Ramses the Great has been dead for 3,235 years, but this powerful Pharaoh still keeps a hold on the public imagination. Look at the long lines at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, which is now hosting the exhibition “Ramses The Great And The Gold Of The Pharaohs,” on display through February 12.
