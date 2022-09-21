Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Warriors' Steve Kerr goes on media tour to defend disgraced Suns owner Robert Sarver
In several interviews published Wednesday - after the NBA investigation was published, but before Sarver said he was selling the teams - Kerr said he hadn't changed his mind about Sarver.
Yardbarker
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Steve Kerr doubles down on defense of Robert Sarver over racism allegations
Separate investigations into his alleged workplace misconduct confirmed that Robert Sarver repeated the n-word on multiple occasions. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, though, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr maintains he never saw any behavior from the disgraced owner that could he construed as racist. Doubling down on...
Robert Sarver Wants Out of the Phoenix Suns After Paltry NBA Ban
The owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury teams has started the process of selling both franchises, The Athletic reports. Robert Sarver was slapped with a year long ban from the sport and a $10 million fine on Sept. 13 after an NBA investigation uncovered allegations of racial abuse and sexual harassment, including a handful of incidents where Sarver dropped the N-word. The punishment was heavily criticized by many players, including LeBron James and Draymond Green, who felt it was lenient. “As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness,” Sarver said in a statement Wednesday. “In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible—that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past.” Sarver, who owns a one-third stake in both teams, became their primary owner when he purchased them in July 2004 for $404 million. Forbes estimated the Suns’ worth at $1.8 billion in Oct. 2021.Read it at The Athletic
Yardbarker
RUMOR: Adam Silver’s major ‘behind-the-scenes’ role in Robert Sarver selling Suns, revealed
Robert Sarver made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that the 60-year-old millionaire now intends to sell his stake in the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. As it turns out, however, Sarver’s recent decision may not have been as noble as some of us might have been led to believe.
Will Jae Crowder start training camp with Phoenix Suns? His '99 WON'T BE THERE' deleted tweet brings doubt
Chris Paul usually calls Jae Crowder "9-9" as his Phoenix Suns teammate wears that unique jersey number. Crowder called himself the same thing quoting a tweet about training camp that suggests he'll be absent from it. "99 WONT BE THERE!" The Republic story that was tweeted, which he reacted to,...
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him...
NBA failed victims of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's harassment
By agreeing to sell his franchises, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver may be attempting to absolve the NBA of its own grave miscarriage of justice, so we should be reminded that none of this would be happening without the bravery of people who risked their livelihood in order to bring his offenses to light.
Report: Suns' Jae Crowder interested in return to Miami Heat
Veteran forward Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. However, even though the Suns are said to be exploring Crowder’s trade market, a deal that sends him from Phoenix to Miami will be tricky to work out. As Jackson...
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale
Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
Sarver Criticized for Statement About Sale of Mercury, Suns
The NBA and WNBA owner cited an “unforgiving climate” in his decision to sell the teams.
Yardbarker
The serious Robert Sarver fear NBA got ‘bailed out’ from amid looming Suns sale
Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, the subject of much controversy after being found guilty of making misogynistic and racist remarks, has finally made the decision to relinquish ownership of the team. After initially being suspended for a year and fined $10 million, it was announced that Sarver “has started the process” to sell both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, much to the chagrin of some, like LeBron James. However, it appears as if there are plenty of people behind the scenes who are more than happy to see Sarver leave the NBA’s esteemed group of governors.
Jeff Bezos, Bob Iger among names linked to interest in buying Suns from Robert Sarver
The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are officially for sale. After an NBA investigation revealed a pattern of racist and misogynist behavior from Robert Sarver, the teams' controlling owner announced on Wednesday that he's started the process of finding a buyer. Sarver's decision arrives on the heels of a public and financial pressure campaign for his removal from the NBA.
Phoenix Suns Sale Could Top $2.5B
A major deal is going to go down in the desert. The Phoenix Suns are likely to fetch at least $2.5 billion, according to sports bankers contacted by Forbes. Suns managing partner and largest stakeholder Robert Sarver said he would sell the team following an NBA-commissioned report that detailed repeated acts of racism and misogyny. Sarver also plans to sell the Phoenix Mercury.
Suns, Mercury owner announces intention to sell teams amid controversy
Robert Sarver, the principal owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, announced plans on Wednesday to sell his stake in both franchises amid allegations of workplace misconduct against him and his organization. In a news release, Sarver, who has owned both sports franchises since 2004,...
Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner
The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner. SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The...
FanSided
