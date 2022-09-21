ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
City
Tipton, MI
Flint, MI
Government
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 77 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 77 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Detroit News

Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation

The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Eshoo
Person
Tim Walberg
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Brett Guthrie
Person
Debbie Dingell
The Hill

Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Why House Republicans' 'Commitment to America' is a big deal

The House Republican Commitment to America is a major, well-thought-out, and serious contribution to restoring an America that works. I participated in the last two major efforts to pledge policy changes to the American people (with then-candidate Ronald Reagan on Sept. 15, 1980, and with the House Republicans on Sept. 27, 1994). The Commitment to America is even broader and builds upon our earlier efforts.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats
The Independent

Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at two separate events. “Sad thing is, Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you’re ready to talk,” Dixon told a crowd at an event in Troy while speaking about the need to cut business regulations. "For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

McCarthy unveils House GOP's big ideas midterm election agenda

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the Republican Party's midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania Friday, confronting President Biden and the party in power.McCarthy, who is poised to seize the speaker's gavel if Republicans win control of the House in the fall, hopes to replicate the strategy former Speaker Newt Gingrich used to spark voter enthusiasm and sweep House control in a 1994 landslide. "So, if you're like everybody else we hear, whether you can afford it, whether you feel safe, the challenge of your children getting lost behind, or a government that's run amuck," McCarthy told his enthusiastic audience. "Who has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Three candidates running in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District

Incumbent Elissa Slotkin (D), Tom Barrett (R), and Leah Dailey (L) are running in the general election for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District on Nov. 8, 2022. Michigan’s congressional district boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census. Slotkin was first elected to represent Michigan’s 8th Congressional District in 2018, defeating incumbent Mike Bishop (R) 50.6% to 46.8%. In 2020, she was one of seven Democrats to win a House district that voted for former President Donald Trump (R) in the 2020 election. In December 2021, Slotkin announced that she would run for re-election in the redrawn 7th District, saying, “This new district contains nearly two-thirds of the population that I currently represent, my current congressional headquarters, and my campaign offices from 2018 and 2020.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Flint Water Crisis
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Tudor Dixon jokes about Michigan governor kidnapping attempt

The Republican candidate for Michigan governor, Tudor Dixon, made fun of Democratic opponent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer twice Friday, turning the 2020 kidnapping plot against Whitmer into a punchline. During a pro-Dixon super PAC event in Troy, Michigan, hosted by former President Donald Trump's former adviser Kellyanne Conway, Dixon claimed that...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy