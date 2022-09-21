ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: WV Caring’s Marlene Davis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Caring’s Founding President, Marlene Davis, joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about the organization’s upcoming 40th year, providing quality care to patients in NCWV and current COVID-19 protocols. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomas, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Government
State
Maryland State
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
WDTV

WVU Student Life Hall of Fame, Outstanding Achievement Award honorees announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three innovative and dedicated leaders are being honored for their outstanding contributions to West Virginia University. WVU’s Division of Student Life will recognize the 2022 Hall of Fame and Outstanding Achievement Award recipients during a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Mountainlair Ballrooms.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Retirement#State Of West Virginia#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#The Circuit Court#Judicial Circuit
WDTV

St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic trials

 Gov. Justice today announced that West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.   “The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to offer,” said Gov. Justice. “Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WDTV

Defendant accused of killing ‘Whitey’ Bulger pleads not guilty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the defendants allegedly connected with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger pleaded not guilty in Clarksburg. Sean McKinnon, 36, pleaded not guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleech Friday morning. The other two men indicted last month in connection...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Two NCWV natives awarded scholarship to teach, conduct research abroad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia University alumni from north central West Virginia are recipients of prestigious Fulbright Scholarships. They are two of five WVU alumni to be awarded the scholarship. The Fulbright Scholarship allows them to teach English or conduct research abroad over the next year while building...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy