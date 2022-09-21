ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
Large lizard crawls up Florida homeowner's window

A video shared by Frank Crowder in Apopka, Florida shows what appears to be a large monitor lizard peering in the home's window. The lizard uses its sharp claws to climb the window’s outer screen before falling down.
How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard

Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
