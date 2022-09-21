Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Flowers: Harmonious Hibiscus and Flower Hunting in FloridaJoAnn RyanFlorida State
TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is SkyrocketingToby HazlewoodFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
fox13news.com
Manatee residents urged to prepare, not panic as Florida sits in Tropical Depression 9’s cone of uncertainty
PALMETTO, Fla. - Residents across the Bay Area are beginning to gather supplies and make plans as Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean Sea. As Tropical Depression 9 tracks toward Florida, the forecast hasn't stopped Daniel Courtney's plans. "Me and my buddies have been talking about it and trying...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: View live webcams along Florida coast, near Tampa and Gulf of Mexico
All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean, which is expected to become Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Florida is within the storm's projected path. As we wait for the official track, here are live video feeds along the Florida Coast, near Tampa. FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE...
Florida emergency officials urge new residents to take approaching storm seriously
Emergency Management officials are urging all residents, especially those who are new to the area, to be prepare for a potential hurricane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
fox13news.com
Large lizard crawls up Florida homeowner's window
A video shared by Frank Crowder in Apopka, Florida shows what appears to be a large monitor lizard peering in the home's window. The lizard uses its sharp claws to climb the window’s outer screen before falling down.
Tropical Storm Ian: Cuba, Florida residents eye strengthening system
Tropical Storm Ian formed over the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters said that the storm was on a track that could impact Cuba and South Florida next week. a.m. Update 7:55 a.m. Sept. 24: In its 8 a.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
Live updates: Florida Attorney General activates state price gouging hotline as TD 9 approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including Tropical Depression 9, which could impact Florida as a major hurricane. Follow along with live updates below as Florida prepares for the storm:. WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS.
Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car
"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
fox13news.com
State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tropical Depression 9 to strengthen as track shifts slightly west; Hermine forms in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 9 formed Friday morning and could impact Florida by next week. Read live updates below:. Tropical Depression Nine is still churning across the Caribbean but is expected to become a tropical storm soon, and then a hurricane by the weekend. The 5 p.m. track...
How Tropical Storm Ian could impact Tampa Bay
Tropical Depression Nine formed over the Caribbean Sea on Friday and is expected to strengthen to become the next hurricane of the 2022 season.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard
Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
Florida man who tried to buy 8-year-old from mom at Winn Dixie dies in custody: report
A Florida man who was arrested for allegedly trying to buy a child from their parent for a second time died in custody, according to a report.
Comments / 0