Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Relive the Bobcat's Unbelievable Homecoming Win Against the Wylie Bulldogs!
SAN ANGELO – The Central Bobcats were in a shootout with the Wylie Bulldogs Friday night and pulled off a miraculous play to win homecoming at San Angelo Stadium. Re-watch highlights from the Bobcat victory over the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs. Inside the final two minutes, Wylie quarterback KJ Long scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 61-57. In the closing seconds, the Bobcats would have a great kickoff return and with three seconds to go in the game, quarterback Tyler Hill escapes from a pack of Dogs, reverses field and finds Ben Imler, who catches the long pass, runs across the field, and crosses the end zone with no time left on the clock for the win 63-61.
DETAILS: District Play is Right Around the Corner as Week 5 of High School Football is Here!
SAN ANGELO- Week 5 of Texas High School Football is here and some teams are playing their last game before district competition starts! Week 5 is potentially a really good week for San Angelo football as the Bobcats have a chance to win their homecoming and the Lake View Chiefs have a chance to go 4-1. Miles and Ozona play their last pre-district game and can Permian will look to stay perfect against Abilene Cooper. Also, Sterling City plays their district opener against the Iraan Braves! ABILENE WYLIE (2-2) at SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (2-2) The Bobcats play their homecoming game against the…
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 5
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 5 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Central defeated Abilene Wylie 63-61 Levelland defeated Lake View 17-0 Stanton defeated TLCA 35-14 Brady defeated Christoval 47-27 Mason defeated Ballinger 55-0 Junction defeated Grape Creek 21-6 Eldorado picks up forfeit […]
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo’s Most Explosive Football Game of the Decade
SAN ANGELO, TX — Explosive offensive prowess with no hint of defensive dominance defined the San Angelo Central Bobcats’ homecoming night. After a back and forth contest where both teams’ offenses looked unstoppable, the Bobcats snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat. Tyler Hill connected with Ben Imler as time expired with a hail mary pass to finally bury the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs 63-61. The San Angelo Central Bobcats (3-2) hosted the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs (2-3) for San Angelo’s homecoming Friday night, Sept. 23, at San Angelo Stadium, at 7 p.m. Quarterback Tyler Hill and the running back quartet of Tyree Brawley, Aiden Barron, Jaedyn Gipson, and Jayvion Robinson absolutely buried the Bulldogs’ defense. Racking up more than 400 yards on the ground alone, the Bobcats’ offense looked poised to close out non-district play with a victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football
It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
San Angelo LIVE!
Texas Tech Downs Texas 37-34
LUBBOCK, TX — Rivalry week in Lubbock went down to the wire as the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1)(1-0) upset the #22 Texas Longhorns (2-2)(0-1) in overtime. Both teams played well all game, but Texas Tech overcame a 10-point deficit at halftime to down the Longhorns, 37-34. Head Coach Joey McGuire picked up his first BIG12 conference win and his first signature win as the Red Raiders’ new frontman.
Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old in-state rivals meet as Texas and Texas Tech open up Big 12 play in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Both teams are 2-1 on the year: Texas with a 1-point loss to Alabama while Texas Tech defeated a ranked Houston before falling to NC State last week. What do the experts ...
Community gathers to pray over Lake View High School
Correction: An earlier version of this article contained an incorrect spelling for Lake View. The error has been corrected. SAN ANGELO, Texas — Members of the community gathered on the night of September 22, 2022, to pray over the students and campus of Lake View High School. A Concho Vally Homepage reporter talked to some […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a major crash happened between two vehicles at the intersection of 7th and Chadbourne [..]
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Convicted Cattle Rustler Loses in Court Today!
Today on LIVE! - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in town and spurs a discussion between LIVE!'s Joe Hyde and Yantis Green. Also, convicted cattle rustler Dusty Thompson loses in civil court today, two Concho Valley teams deal with social media threats, they found the 97-year-old's bicycle last night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in San Angelo, and the Lake View Chiefs travel to Levelland to take on the Lobos.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
Wanted Wednesday: Bronshae Lewis
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released another edition of “Wanted Wednesday”. This week, SAPD is highlighting Bonshae Lewis, who currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Lewis is a 39-year-old who stands six feet, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
San Angelo LIVE!
SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School
MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County...
San Angelo LIVE!
Health Officials Report Covid-19 Infections as Monkey Pox Inches Closer to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 continues to be detected in a small number of people in San Angelo on a daily basis as the flu season begins and Monkey Pox has been confirmed in Abilene and the Permian Basin. Weekly COVID-19 report: 9.17.22-9.23.22. Total cases over last seven days: 202.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: 18-Wheeler Explodes On Dash-cam
ALLEN, TX – The driver of a semi truck was killed on Tuesday afternoon after the truck left the highway and fell off of an overpass. The video above may contain content to graphic for all viewers. The video was contributed by WFAA and was shared by numerous social media pages.
Lake View High Empties Following Snapchat Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police were outfitted in combat gear and brandishing their long guns this morning right outside Lake View High School. At around 11 a.m. police radios went to the secure channel. At 11:30 a.m. the San Angelo ISD sent out a message calmly mentioning a “threat made on social media” followed by instructions that “Parents/guardians may determine to pick up their students and can sign students out at the LVHS front office.” The line of parents in line to pick up their child from the high school was as long as a football field by noon. The constant worry of violence in schools…
UPDATE: Missing bicycle found, returned to local WWII veteran
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: On Wednesday night, San Angelo community members noticed a man with what appeared to be David Silvas' bike. The couple, who Tarin said were Rosy and Isreal, approached the man and asked for the bike back, but he wanted $50 in exchange. The couple didn't take no for an answer, nor did they pay the $50.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Man Loses Finger At Lowe’s. Do You Blame The Parent?
Some of my fondest memories as a child are hanging out with my dad. As a young boy, my dad and I were inseparable. I can often remember following my dad through a Lowe's store as he shopped for tools and garden supplies. For the most part my childhood memories are very pleasant.
Comments / 0