SAN ANGELO, TX — Police were outfitted in combat gear and brandishing their long guns this morning right outside Lake View High School. At around 11 a.m. police radios went to the secure channel. At 11:30 a.m. the San Angelo ISD sent out a message calmly mentioning a “threat made on social media” followed by instructions that “Parents/guardians may determine to pick up their students and can sign students out at the LVHS front office.” The line of parents in line to pick up their child from the high school was as long as a football field by noon. The constant worry of violence in schools…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO