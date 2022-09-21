Read full article on original website
Financial expert: Government-fueled inflation is killing retirements
Stubborn inflation continues to bring pain as it chips away at consumers' buying power, but the impact could be more far-reaching as the high cost of living upends Americans' plans for their golden years, one expert warns. Dr. David Phelps argues in his latest book, "Inflation: The Silent Retirement Killer,"...
China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability
A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
Take Five: Intervention watch is here
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The yen is hogging the market spotlight after the Bank of Japan intervened to buy yen for the first time since 1998, while markets remain on watch for any signs of a ratcheting up in tensions between Russia and the West.
A ‘classic moment of failed technocracy’ is rocketing us all towards a global recession, according to Adam Tooze, the internet’s favorite economic historian
Adam Tooze says history won't look back kindly on today's economic policymakers. Central banks around the world are trying to tame rising inflation by raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key lending rate by 75 basis points for the third consecutive...
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Jamie Dimon on how the government can solve inflation: It can’t
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon appeared in front of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday. The Federal Reserve has one big move: interest rate hikes. And the central bank just hiked rates by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time this week. But its previous rate hikes haven’t quite done the trick yet.
The US is adding millionaires at the fastest rate this century while the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
As Americans are grappling with rising prices across the economy, the rich are getting richer. In 2021, the US added 2.5 million "new millionaires," according to Credit Suisse's annual wealth report released Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of the global increase of 5.2 million. Per the report, this growth marked...
How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”
The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
Elon Musk thinks the population will collapse. Demographers say it's not happening
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, not for the first time, that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Climate change is a serious problem facing the planet and experts say it's difficult to compare problems.
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
Mark Hertling, who served as the Commanding General of the United States Army Europe, said he had witnessed the poorly led and trained Russian army.
America Is a Rich Death Trap
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
Liz Truss, a former big oil economist, has a big plan to save consumers this winter that doesn’t hang energy firms with the bill
Liz Truss's government has announced measures to stop businesses’ energy bills rising drastically. British businesses are “breathing a sigh of relief” after the government announced a long-awaited scheme to help companies with spiraling energy costs—but many are warning the measures do not go far enough. Newly...
Don't celebrate yet: The end of the pandemic is 'still a long way off,' WHO chief says
Though "the end is in sight," it’s "barely visible," the head of the WHO clarifies after a week of confusing statements by Biden and others.
The US tops the world with more than 140,000 ultra-rich citizens worth more than $50 million, after adding another 30,000 to the rolls in 2021
The US has the highest number of individuals with worth more than $50 million, according to a new global wealth report. The US is also home to the majority of people with more than $100 million in wealth. The median wealth per adult in the US was a little more...
