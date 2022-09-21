ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial expert: Government-fueled inflation is killing retirements

Stubborn inflation continues to bring pain as it chips away at consumers' buying power, but the impact could be more far-reaching as the high cost of living upends Americans' plans for their golden years, one expert warns. Dr. David Phelps argues in his latest book, "Inflation: The Silent Retirement Killer,"...
Fortune

China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability

A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
Reuters

Take Five: Intervention watch is here

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The yen is hogging the market spotlight after the Bank of Japan intervened to buy yen for the first time since 1998, while markets remain on watch for any signs of a ratcheting up in tensions between Russia and the West.
Fortune

A ‘classic moment of failed technocracy’ is rocketing us all towards a global recession, according to Adam Tooze, the internet’s favorite economic historian

Adam Tooze says history won't look back kindly on today's economic policymakers. Central banks around the world are trying to tame rising inflation by raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key lending rate by 75 basis points for the third consecutive...
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Fortune

Jamie Dimon on how the government can solve inflation: It can’t

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon appeared in front of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday. The Federal Reserve has one big move: interest rate hikes. And the central bank just hiked rates by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time this week. But its previous rate hikes haven’t quite done the trick yet.
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
The Atlantic

America Is a Rich Death Trap

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
