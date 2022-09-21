Read full article on original website
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
