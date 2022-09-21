Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO Fashion Week: Dates, Research, Raids, Eggs
Everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Fashion Week, including start and end dates, the debut of Mareanie and more.
Cult of the Lamb Issues New Patch for Consoles
Massive Monster has rolled out a new patch for Cult of the Lamb, heading to PlayStation and Xbox versions.
Arsenal Update Brings New Character, Weapon to Meet Your Maker Closed Playtest
The Arsenal Update arrived in Meet Your Maker earlier this week.
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
NBA 2K23 2KTV Episode 1 Answers: 3,600 VC Available for Free
Here's a breakdown of the answers to the 2KTV Episode 1 trivia questions in NBA 2K23.
NBA・
Department of Homeland Security to Spend $700,000 Studying 'Radicalization' Through Games
The DHS has granted $700,000 to a team of researchers studying radicalization through video games.
Who Won Rocket League Turf Wars?
Read on to see who won Rocket League 1v1 Turf Wars Tournament
How Long Does Winter Last in Kingdom Two Crowns?
How Long Does Winter Last in Kingdom Two Crowns?
How to Get the Halps Prototype Weapon, Deathloop's New Gun
The Halps Prototype Weapon is extremely powerful, but requires a little finesse (or violence) to obtain.
Apex Legends Devs Provide Development Details Regarding Seer's Abilities
Fans of Apex Legends were recently given interesting insight during a Reddit AMA that provided a behind-the-scenes look into why Seer's abilities work the way that they do. Apex Legends enthusiasts are well aware of the stylish character Seer and his incredible recon capabilities. Seer enters the arena with powerful skills such as Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention that allow players to quickly decipher enemy movements and locations. These abilities are so advantageous that many players and pros consider him to be one of the premier options for gamers to play as.
