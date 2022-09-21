ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
SOCCER
ESPN

USMNT's Christian Pulisic injured, out of World Cup warm-up game

Christian Pulisic missed the United States' next-to-last warm-up match before the World Cup against Japan on Friday in Germany because of an unspecified injury. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was out "because of a knock he took in training earlier this week." The USSF said it was too soon to determine whether he will be available for Tuesday's friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain.
MLS
90min

90min

854
Followers
9K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy