Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
Can fans drink in Qatar during the World Cup?
The alcohol laws in Qatar as fans flock to the nation for the 2022 World Cup.
Vinicius Junior: Brazil manager urges Real Madrid winger to 'continue to dance & shine'
Brazil manager Tite urges Vinicius Junior to continue to express himself on the pitch in the face of racist abuse.
Mykhaylo Mudryk: Premier League sides scout Ukraine winger in Scotland defeat
Numerous Premier League scouts were in attendance to watch Mykhaylo Mudryk in action for Ukraine against Scotland.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
USMNT suffer 2-0 defeat to Japan in World Cup warm-up friendly, Matt Turner shines
The United States Men's National Team suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday in the first of two World Cup warm-up friendlies.
USMNT international Jonathan Gomez still open to Mexico call despite U.S. U20 start
Real Sociedad dual-national Jonathan Gomez is back representing the United States after appearing for the Under-20 side in the Revelations Cup this week, but the door isn't shut just yet on Mexico, according to his father. Gomez, a 19-year-old fullback, has represented both Mexico and the U.S. at youth and...
Canadian Women's National Team announce October friendlies vs Argentina & Morocco
Canada Soccer have announced a pair of friendlies for the women's national team to be played during Fifa's October international window.
Man Utd announce rise in turnover for 2021/22 season but still record substantial loss
Man Utd announce financial results for the 2021/22 season, marking a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hirving Lozano's trajectory to the 2022 World Cup: 'I’m coming back in a more mature manner'
Hirving Lozano is set to feature in his second World Cup for Mexico.
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup
With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
Watch: Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s World Cup Tune-up Against Honduras
Lionel Messi is showing he’s ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it’s likely his last tournament and shot to win the one trophy that has eluded him in his football career. Messi and Argentina had a tune-up match against Honduras to begin preparations, and the...
Italy 1-0 England: Player ratings as lifeless Three Lions slump to Nations League defeat
Report and player ratings as Italy edge past England in the Nations League.
USMNT's Christian Pulisic injured, out of World Cup warm-up game
Christian Pulisic missed the United States' next-to-last warm-up match before the World Cup against Japan on Friday in Germany because of an unspecified injury. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was out "because of a knock he took in training earlier this week." The USSF said it was too soon to determine whether he will be available for Tuesday's friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain.
Man City's Rodri considers Tottenham a Premier League title rival
Rodri names Tottenham as a potential Premier League title rival to Man City.
Germany predicted lineup vs England - Nations League
Germany's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with England
