When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?
After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
Henry Martin hoping to keep proving himself to make Mexico's World Cup roster
Club America’s forward Henry Martin will now have the opportunity to prove himself once again in an international level.
2022 World Cup - complete guide to Qatar tournament
Everything fans need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including groups, local laws, records and statistics and more.
Argentina 3-0 Honduras: Messi scores twice as Argentina extend unbeaten run
Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras to extend their unbeaten run to 34 games. The 35-year-old was at the centre of the action for the opener, lobbing the ball over the defence to Papu Gomez, who gifted Lautaro Martinez a tap-in. Messi doubled...
15 players resign from Spain women's team in protest against Jorge Vilda
15 players have submitted resignations to Spain's RFEF footballing federation insisting they will not return to the setup while Jorge Vilda remains head coach.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 women's ratings revealed
The top 25 women's players on FIFA 23 have been revealed.
Can fans drink in Qatar during the World Cup?
The alcohol laws in Qatar as fans flock to the nation for the 2022 World Cup.
Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked
Spain’s women players insist they have never called for the dismissal of head coach Jorge Vilda – and hit out at the governing body for going public over their concerns.The Royal Spanish Football Federation said it had received 15 e-mails from players who refused to continue representing their country under Vilda.According to the national governing body, the players had claimed Vilda’s regime was affecting their “health” and “emotional state” and “as long as it is not reversed they renounce the national team of Spain”.Reports suggested the players agreed to push for the departure of Vilda, who has been in the...
England predicted lineup vs Germany - Nations League
England's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with Germany
Vinicius Junior: Brazil manager urges Real Madrid winger to 'continue to dance & shine'
Brazil manager Tite urges Vinicius Junior to continue to express himself on the pitch in the face of racist abuse.
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
Watch: Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s World Cup Tune-up Against Honduras
Lionel Messi is showing he’s ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it’s likely his last tournament and shot to win the one trophy that has eluded him in his football career. Messi and Argentina had a tune-up match against Honduras to begin preparations, and the...
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
England's Euro 2022 winners honoured with gold plaques at local football clubs
All 23 members of England's Euro 2022 winning squad have had a golden plaque unveiled at a location that was important during the early stages of their footballing journey.
Countries England could face in UEFA Nations League B
England have been relegated to UEFA Nations League B and will face a whole new set of opponents in 2024/25.
Wales vs Poland: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Wales' meeting with Poland in the Nations League on Sunday, including team news, predicted lineups, how to watch on TV and more.
Premier League Manager of the Month nominees for September revealed
Antonio Conte, Gary O'Neil and Erik ten Hag have been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award.
Man Utd Women open to training with academy boys for physical boost
Marc Skinner discusses the possibility of Man Utd training against boys' academy players to boost physicality in matches.
