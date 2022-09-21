ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Stockton, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Cedar County, MO
Government
County
Cedar County, MO
State
Missouri State
Cedar County, MO
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy