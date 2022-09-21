Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri judge again delays decision on Agape Boarding School as more abuse alleged
“Missouri shouldn’t be a haven for child abuse. ... We wouldn’t be taking this action if we didn’t think the kids are in danger,” a Missouri Department of Social Services official said.
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years
Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge Ordered To Be Removed After Pulling A Gun On A Black Man In Court
A New York judge is in hot water after bragging about pulling a gun on a Black man who appeared in front of him in court. The post Judge Ordered To Be Removed After Pulling A Gun On A Black Man In Court appeared first on NewsOne.
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
Killer is first inmate to face public Parole Board hearing
A man who murdered his wife 37 years ago will become the first prisoner to have a public Parole Board hearing, under rules designed to boost transparency and confidence in decision-making. Caroline Corby, the chair of the Parole Board of England and Wales, said on Tuesday the next hearing to...
Comments / 0