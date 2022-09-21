What's it like to eat everything on the menu? We talk it over.

On this week’s Sound Bites, Chris Herrington and I talk over the ideology and format of Every Single Thing, which recently launched with a review of Pantà.

I ate the whole menu recently and wrote about each dish, as it’s a tidy and small plates restaurant where this was possible. This can’t happen everywhere, of course — imagine trying to eat the 250+ dishes at Mulan! — but we’ll keep doing it where can.

Chris puts me on the spot: What surprised me the most?

One answer: Brava fries. I’m not a big fan of loaded fries, but these hit the spot. We’re in full agreement on the runny yolk egg, even if our dining partners don’t agree. And I love those beets.

Of course, our conversation wanders, because we do, and soon we’re talking about Dory and how to carry forward with Every Single Thing. Bar menus? An appetizer menu? Desserts only here or there?

We’ll see. Have a listen.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .