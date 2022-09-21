ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 21

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

September 19

  • leaving the scene of an accident; 3 rd St. S.E. and Ash Ave. N.E; damage to 2016 Chevrolet Cruze; $200

September 20

  • burglary-3 rd degree; Joysticks and D20’s; 4 th St. S.W; damaged property; $1,260
  • theft by deception-1 st degree; Trucking Partners, LLC; cash
  • duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2019 Chevrolet Traverse; $1,000

Arrests

September 20

Douglas, Allbany B; 21

  • FTA-failure to register vehicle

Posey, Amy K; 39

  • FTA-driving under the influence of controlled substances
  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-expired tag

Wallace, Earl D; 52

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

