Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made several arrests this week, including: Monday, Sept. 19 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope community. Justina Briann Guthery, 30, of Baileyton, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Guthery was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies conducted a pedestrian check in the Vinemont area. Deputies identified Patrick O’Neal Henry, 25, of Vinemont, and determined he had outstanding warrants. A search of his person also allegedly yielded narcotics. Henry was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, aggravated child abuse (failure to appear warrant) and child abuse (failure to appear warrant). Wednesday, Sept. 21 Deputies arrested Walter Neal Thompson, 37, of Albertville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including burglary, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry continues to commend the efforts of the diligent law enforcement officers working to keep the community safe.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO