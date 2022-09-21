Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
September 19
- leaving the scene of an accident; 3 rd St. S.E. and Ash Ave. N.E; damage to 2016 Chevrolet Cruze; $200
September 20
- burglary-3 rd degree; Joysticks and D20’s; 4 th St. S.W; damaged property; $1,260
- theft by deception-1 st degree; Trucking Partners, LLC; cash
- duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2019 Chevrolet Traverse; $1,000
Arrests
September 20
Douglas, Allbany B; 21
- FTA-failure to register vehicle
Posey, Amy K; 39
- FTA-driving under the influence of controlled substances
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-expired tag
Wallace, Earl D; 52
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
