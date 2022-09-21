ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Andor’ Episode 1 Recap: The Killer

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6eWZ_0i4hCuQN00

As a score that’s more John Carpenter than John Williams plays in the background, out-of-focus lights pass by overhead. A man walks in the rain through a red-light district of an alien city, in which various life-forms attempt to entice passers-by through Amsterdam-style show windows. The man enters a brothel — later referred to as such, by name — where an exotic-dancer hologram cavorts and employees attempt to entice him to try various wares from various exotic locales.

The man refuses; he’s looking for his long-lost sister, not a good time. In the process, he makes enemies of two corporate rent-a-cops, who follow him out of the establishment into a dark alley and stick him up for money.

The man fights back, accidentally killing one of his muggers before getting the drop on the other. Rather than report the death to the authorities together, as the remaining assailant begs him to do, he simply shoots the other guy to death in cold blood. More moody synths play on the soundtrack.

So ends the first ten minutes of Andor, Disney+’s new serialized Star Wars drama. It’s true that my knowledge of the material is not exhaustive. But it’s safe to say that based on what I’ve seen, these ten minutes are more interesting than everything I’ve seen from the Disney Star Wars machine since Rogue One — combined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRnIG_0i4hCuQN00

To be sure, there’s something potentially, if not innately, cringey about the concept of “Star Wars for adults.” While adults have been able to enjoy Star Wars since the inception of the property, it has always been, and will in the main always be, a story for children first and foremost. There’s nothing wrong with that! The problem comes when people who were raised on Star Wars as kids and have since grown out of that original age group demand that the franchise continue to contort itself to their increasingly complex lives and attitudes, a demand it’s impossible for any franchise to weather. Sometimes you just have to let kids’ stuff be kids’ stuff and take what you can get out of it. It’s not for you anymore.

This does not appear to apply to Andor. Written by Bourne franchise impresario (and Rogue One writer/substitute director) Tony Gilroy, who also serves as showrunner, and directed by British TV veteran Toby Haynes, this premiere episode of Andor really does seem to have been tailored to Star Wars fans who want to see a genuinely adult story play out in the recognizable Star Wars milieu, i.e. a juxtaposition of multi-racial cosmopolitanism, weather-beaten poverty, and futuristic space travel. There was really nothing like this particular combination till George Lucas and friends dreamed it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTDE8_0i4hCuQN00

And as it turns out, there are all kinds of stories you can tell in this setting. There’s no need for them to be as slavishly indebted to past glories as the previous Disney+ TV shows or the JJ Abrams/Rian Johnson sequel trilogy; the setting is so replete that you can get away with virtually anything, if you’re willing to go there, and willing to go there this show most definitely is. The hero accidentally murders one guy, then kills another in cold blood while he begs for his life, inside the first ten minutes. The hero! Of a Star Wars show!

So, here’s your story. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), future hero of Rogue One, is a refugee from a remote planet and has a childhood we witness in (miraculously) untranslated, un-subtitled foreign-language flashbacks. He winds up as some kind of scoundrel nibbling at the margins of a planet dominated by a major corporation, which is navigating the tricky space between its own autonomy and the demands the totalitarian Empire under which it operates. (Ask any arms manufacturer in Germany during the 1930s how this particular dance works.)

After killing the pair of rent-a-cops who trail him from the brothel where he’s looking for his long-lost sister, Andor networks with his various friends and acquaintances — most notably a mechanic named Bix (Adria Arjona) and a beat-up droid with a stutter — across this sector in hopes of getting the hell out of town. On his heels is a corporate functionary named Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) who’s determined to defy the orders of his superior and nail those security-guard deaths down with an actual suspect in hand instead of covering up the crime to make the business look better to its overlords.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhnHT_0i4hCuQN00

Maybe it’s hard to explain if your job isn’t watching TV shows for a living, but the sense I kept coming away with while watching this episode is that this is a real television show, not just some exercise in copyright maintenance. The untranslated flashbacks, the genuinely adult subject matter, the cold-blooded killings, the sex workers, the working stiffs arrayed against corporate running dogs and their imperial masters — this feels like a real show, with real characters, with real style, with real things to say.

Can it keep it up? Who knows? But as a critic, I’m in the liking-things business, and so far, I like Andor. More, please.

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) writes about TV for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anyplace that will have him, really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Andor’ showrunner deftly dodges questions on the returning Saw Gerrera

We’re a quarter of the way through Andor as of its three-episode debut on Disney Plus earlier this week, and by all accounts, the show seems to be firing on cylinders. The pre-Rebellion Star Wars universe is a fascinating if terrifying setting and protagonist Cassian Andor has a brand-new space to breathe alongside the many new characters we’ve been introduced to.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?

Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gilroy
Person
Kyle Soller
Person
John Williams
Person
John Carpenter
Decider.com

Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her

Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch

Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Killer#Star Wars Fans#Rogue One#Abl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's New Smart Zombies Are Rooted in the Show's First Episodes

A new walker variant means new problems on the final season of The Walking Dead. "I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories," said Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer, revealing what appeared to be zombies with brraaiinnss. But before The Walking Dead ends with its last episodes, premiering October 2 on AMC, the zombie drama is going back to the beginning: by bringing back "smart" walkers not seen on the flagship since its first season.
TV SERIES
The Verge

Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Set largely just a few years before the events of Rogue One, Andor tells the origin story of its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a charming, world-weary thief who becomes a vital member of the Rebel Alliance right as the resistance is first beginning to come into existence. Though the Galactic Empire’s larger ambitions and its connections to the dark side of the Force aren’t widely known as Andor opens, Cassian, like countless other ordinary people living during the era, knows from personal experience just how profoundly destructive and cruel their overlords can be. That knowledge is why Cassian and so many of the other salvager-cum-mechanics eking out meager lives on the desert planet Ferrix are willing to keep their heads down in hopes of seeming too insignificant and defeated to draw the Empire’s attention.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Star Wars: Andor' Already Has A Higher Critical Score Than 'Rogue One’

A very happy Star Wars: Andor day to all those who celebrate. At long last, the first three episodes of the latest Star Wars Disney+ series are here - the show follows Cassian Andor’s exploits as he “embarks on a path to turn him into a rebel hero”. Yes, we might all know where his journey ends, but that doesn’t make the route to get there any less interesting.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Molly Ringwald’s Role as Shari on ‘Dahmer’ Is Just The Beginning of Her Time in Ryan Murphy’s Universe

There are a countless number of stunning performances in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. But there is one recurring character who has likely been making viewers pause. Yes, that is Molly Ringwald in Dahmer. And this is just the beginning of her time in Ryan Murphy’s extended universe. Consider this your guide to who exactly Ringwald is playing in this miniseries and where you can expect to see her next. Who Does Molly Ringwald Play in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The former queen of ’80s comedies portrays Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother. Lionel Dahmer (played by Richard Jenkins)...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Diego Luna Knows Why Everyone Loves ‘Andor’s’ B2EMO: He’s “Pure Love”

Andor isn’t like the other Star Wars shows. It’s gritty, intense, rooted in real human emotion, and as realistic as a show set in a galaxy far, far away can be. Don’t expect to see any cute kids or baby aliens in this show, and probably no “like a bantha” remix-able, meme-able moments. This is a serious show for serious Star Wars fans… and that’s why we all gotta love B2EMO.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy